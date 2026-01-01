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Maggie Grace
Maggie Grace
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maggie Grace
Maggie Grace
Maggie Grace
Date of Birth
21 September 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
Worthington, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.2
Californication
(2007)
8.0
Taken
(2008)
7.8
Masters of Sex
(2013)
Filmography
5.8
Suits: L.A.
Drama
2025, USA
4.8
Blackwater Lane
Blackwater Lane
Crime, Drama, Horror
2024, USA
Watch trailer
4.9
Love, Weddings & Other Disasters
Love, Weddings & Other Disasters
Comedy, Romantic
2020, USA
6.3
Aftermath
Aftermath
Drama, Thriller
2017, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
The Hurricane Heist
The Hurricane Heist
Action, Thriller
2017, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
The Choice
The Choice
Drama, Romantic
2016, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Fear the Walking Dead
Drama, Action, Horror
2015, USA
6.9
Taken 3
Taken 3
Crime, Action, Thriller
2015, France
Watch trailer
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