Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Maggie Grace
Maggie Grace Maggie Grace
Kinoafisha Persons Maggie Grace

Maggie Grace

Maggie Grace

Date of Birth
21 September 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
Worthington, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Action heroine

Popular Films

Californication 8.2
Californication (2007)
Taken 8.0
Taken (2008)
Masters of Sex 7.8
Masters of Sex (2013)

Filmography

Suits: L.A. 5.8
Suits: L.A.
Drama 2025, USA
Blackwater Lane 4.8
Blackwater Lane Blackwater Lane
Crime, Drama, Horror 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Love, Weddings & Other Disasters 4.9
Love, Weddings & Other Disasters Love, Weddings & Other Disasters
Comedy, Romantic 2020, USA
Aftermath 6.3
Aftermath Aftermath
Drama, Thriller 2017, USA
Watch trailer
The Hurricane Heist 6.1
The Hurricane Heist The Hurricane Heist
Action, Thriller 2017, USA
Watch trailer
The Choice 6.9
The Choice The Choice
Drama, Romantic 2016, USA
Watch trailer
Fear the Walking Dead 6.6
Fear the Walking Dead
Drama, Action, Horror 2015, USA
Taken 3 6.9
Taken 3 Taken 3
Crime, Action, Thriller 2015, France
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more