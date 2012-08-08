Menu
Poster of The Expendables 2
7.2 IMDb Rating: 6.6
Kinoafisha Films The Expendables 2

The Expendables 2

The Expendables II 18+
Synopsis

Mr. Church reunites the Expendables for what should be an easy paycheck, but when one of their men is murdered on the job, their quest for revenge puts them deep in enemy territory and up against an unexpected threat.
The Expendables 2 - trailer in russian
The Expendables 2  trailer in russian
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2012
Online premiere 24 August 2012
World premiere 8 August 2012
Release date
16 August 2012 Russia UPI 16+
16 August 2012 Argentina
17 August 2012 Armenia
30 August 2012 Australia
30 August 2012 Austria
16 August 2012 Belarus
22 August 2012 Belgium
31 August 2012 Brazil
24 August 2012 Bulgaria
17 August 2012 Canada
16 August 2012 Croatia
6 September 2012 Czechia
30 August 2012 Denmark
17 August 2012 Estonia
17 August 2012 Finland
22 August 2012 France
30 August 2012 Germany
16 August 2012 Great Britain
16 August 2012 Greece
17 August 2012 Hong Kong
30 August 2012 Hungary
17 August 2012 Iceland
17 August 2012 Ireland
17 August 2012 Italy
20 October 2012 Japan
16 August 2012 Kazakhstan
17 August 2012 Lithuania
16 August 2012 Netherlands
30 August 2012 New Zealand
17 August 2012 Norway
15 August 2012 Portugal
16 August 2012 Singapore
16 August 2012 Slovenia
8 August 2012 Spain
22 August 2012 Sweden
16 August 2012 Thailand
17 August 2012 Turkey 16+
17 August 2012 USA
16 August 2012 Ukraine
7 September 2012 Viet Nam
MPAA R
Budget $100,000,000
Worldwide Gross $314,975,955
Production Lionsgate, Millennium Films, Nu Image Entertainment GmbH
Also known as
The Expendables 2, Los indestructibles 2, Os Mercenários 2, Biệt Đội Đánh Thuê 2, Bilty nishkahim 2, Cehennem Melekleri 2, Chegarasiz 2, Eroi de sacrificiu 2, Expendables 2 : Unité spéciale, Expendables: Nezničiteľní 2, Expendables: Postradatelní 2, Gasaghebulebi 2, I mercenari 2, Les sacrifiés 2, Los mercenarios 2, Neiznīcināmie 2, Nesunaikinami 2, Niezniszczalni 2, Oi analosimoi 2, Palgasõdurid 2, Plaćenici 2, The Expendables - A feláldozhatók 2., The Expendables - Stahlharte Söldner 2, The Expendables 2 - Back for War, The Expendables 2: Back for War, The Expendables II, Οι αναλώσιμοι 2, Непобедимите 2, Нестримні 2, Неудержимые 2, Плаћеници 2, エクスペンダブルズ2, 敢死队2, 浴血任務2, 轟天猛將2
Director
Simon West
Cast
Jason Statham
Sylvester Stallone
Jean-Claude Van Damme
Bruce Willis
Jet Li
Cast and Crew
7.2
6.6 IMDb
Leshiy133 2 April 2015, 12:51
Главный боевик в истории кинемтографа - "Неудержимые 2" лихо выхватил почётное знамя и статус из рук своей первой части, превосходя её по… Read more…
Kirill86 2 April 2015, 12:51
Цитата (aspid2085, 16/08/2012 - 22:00:06):А вот остальное-буду придираться:
Зачем придираться?! Надо просто получать удовольствие от фильма.
В нем… Read more…
Quotes
Barney Ross I've heard another rumor, that you were bitten by a king cobra?
Booker Yeah, I was. But after five days of agonizing pain, the cobra died.
Film Trailers All trailers
The Expendables 2 - trailer in russian
The Expendables 2 Trailer in russian
The Expendables 2 - russian тв ролик 4
The Expendables 2 Russian тв ролик 4
Listen to the
soundtrack The Expendables 2
Stills
