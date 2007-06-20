Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Live Free or Die Hard

Live Free or Die Hard

Live Free or Die Hard 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Live Free or Die Hard - trailer
Live Free or Die Hard  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 2007
Online premiere 27 June 2007
World premiere 20 June 2007
Release date
27 June 2007 Russia 16+
9 August 2007 Australia
27 June 2007 Belarus
3 August 2007 Brazil
27 June 2007 Canada
27 June 2007 Denmark
27 June 2007 Finland
4 July 2007 France
27 June 2007 Germany
20 June 2007 Great Britain
28 June 2007 Greece
6 July 2007 Ireland
26 October 2007 Italy
28 July 2007 Japan
27 June 2007 Kazakhstan
27 June 2007 Lithuania
6 July 2007 Mexico
27 June 2007 Netherlands
9 August 2007 New Zealand M
27 June 2007 Portugal
17 July 2007 South Korea
7 September 2007 Spain
27 June 2007 Sweden
27 June 2007 USA
27 June 2007 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $110,000,000
Worldwide Gross $388,156,011
Production Twentieth Century Fox, Dune Entertainment, Ingenious Film Partners
Also known as
Live Free or Die Hard, Die Hard 4.0, Duro de matar 4.0, Крепкий орешек 4.0, Cietais rieksts 4, Die Hard - Vivere o morire, Die Hard 4, Die Hard 4 : Retour en enfer, Die Hard 4: Die Hardest, Die Hard 4: Live Free or Die Hard, Die Hard 4.0 - Legdrágább az életed, Die Hard 4.0 - Viver ou Morrer, Die Hard: Reset, Die Hard: Tears of the Sun, Đương Đầu Với Thử Thách 4, Greu de ucis 4, Kietas riešutelis 4.0, La jungla 4.0, Poly skliros gia na pethanei 4.0, Smrtonosná pasca 4.0, Smrtonosná past 4.0, Stirb langsam 4.0, Szklana pułapka 4.0, Umri muški 4, Umri pokoncno 4, Vis libre ou crève, Visa hing 4, WW3.com, Zor Ölüm 4: Özgür Yaşa veya Zor Öl, Πολύ σκληρός για να πεθάνει 4.0, Міцний горішок 4.0, Умирай трудно 4.0, Умри Машки 4.0, Умри мушки 4.0, डाय हार्ड ४.०, ダイ・ハード4.0, 終極警探4.0
Director
Len Wiseman
Len Wiseman
Cast
Bruce Willis
Bruce Willis
Timothy Olyphant
Timothy Olyphant
Maggie Q
Maggie Q
Justin Long
Justin Long
Jeffrey Wright
Jeffrey Wright
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Live Free or Die Hard
Die Hard 8.3
Die Hard (1988)
A Good Day to Die Hard 5.3
A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)
The Last Boy Scout 7.4
The Last Boy Scout (1991)
Lethal Weapon 2 7.7
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)
Die Hard 2 7.2
Die Hard 2 (1990)
Die Hard with a Vengeance 7.6
Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995)
16 Blocks 7.2
16 Blocks (2006)
The Expendables 2 7.2
The Expendables 2 (2012)
The Expendables 7.2
The Expendables (2010)
Death Wish 6.8
Death Wish (2017)
RED 2 7.0
RED 2 (2013)
RED 7.7
RED (2010)
Film in Collections
Police Films Police Films

Film rating

7.6
Rate 85 votes
7.1 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  756 In the Adventure genre  178 In the Thriller genre  141 In the Action genre  176 In films of USA  480
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Weteran Mc 7 October 2025, 06:24
"Крепкий орешек 4.0" - голливудский остросюжетный боевик 2007 года и четвёртая часть легендарной франшизы с Брюсом Уиллисом в главной… Read more…
Flaffy 2 April 2015, 12:51
Фтльм отличнейший! Смотрел затая дыхание... Конечно, вряд ли бы чувак выжил после прыжка с крыла самолета на обломок моста и когда еще вслед за ним… Read more…
Reviews Write review
Quotes
Matt Farrell You just killed a helicopter with a car!
John McClane I was out of bullets.
Film Trailers All trailers
Live Free or Die Hard - trailer
Live Free or Die Hard Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack Live Free or Die Hard
Stills
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more