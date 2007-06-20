Matt Farrell You just killed a helicopter with a car!
John McClane I was out of bullets.
|27 June 2007
|Russia
|16+
|9 August 2007
|Australia
|27 June 2007
|Belarus
|3 August 2007
|Brazil
|27 June 2007
|Canada
|27 June 2007
|Denmark
|27 June 2007
|Finland
|4 July 2007
|France
|27 June 2007
|Germany
|20 June 2007
|Great Britain
|28 June 2007
|Greece
|6 July 2007
|Ireland
|26 October 2007
|Italy
|28 July 2007
|Japan
|27 June 2007
|Kazakhstan
|27 June 2007
|Lithuania
|6 July 2007
|Mexico
|27 June 2007
|Netherlands
|9 August 2007
|New Zealand
|M
|27 June 2007
|Portugal
|17 July 2007
|South Korea
|7 September 2007
|Spain
|27 June 2007
|Sweden
|27 June 2007
|USA
|27 June 2007
|Ukraine