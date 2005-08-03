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Poster of Transporter 2
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Transporter 2
7.0

Transporter 2

, 2005
The Transporter 2
France, USA / Action / 18+
Poster of Transporter 2
7.0

Cast

Jason Statham
Jason Statham
Frank Martin
Hunter Clary
Jack Billings
Jeff Chase
Jeff Chase
François Berléand
François Berléand
Inspector Tarconi
Keith David
Keith David
Stappleton
Matthew Modine
Matthew Modine
Jefferson Billings
Tim Ware
Gregg Weiner
Amber Valletta
Amber Valletta
Audrey Billings
Kate Nauta
Lola
Alessandro Gassman
Alessandro Gassman
Gianni Chellini
Jason Flemyng
Jason Flemyng
Dimitri
Director Louis Leterrier
Writer Luc Besson, Robert Mark Kamen
Composer Alexandre Azaria
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 20 October 2005
World premiere 3 August 2005
Release date
8 September 2005 Russia 16+
6 September 2005 Australia
8 September 2005 Belarus
3 August 2005 Belgium 16
21 October 2005 Brazil
3 August 2005 France
1 September 2005 Germany
25 November 2005 Great Britain
22 September 2005 Hungary
25 November 2005 Ireland
25 November 2005 Italy
3 June 2006 Japan
8 September 2005 Kazakhstan
13 October 2005 Netherlands
4 November 2005 Romania
20 October 2005 South Korea 15
13 October 2005 Spain
13 January 2006 Sweden
2 September 2005 USA
8 September 2005 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $32,000,000
Worldwide Gross $89,083,229
Production EuropaCorp, TF1 Films Production, Current Entertainment
Also known as
Transporter 2, El transportador 2, Перевозчик 2, Транспортер 2, A szállító 2., Carga Explosiva 2, Correio de Risco 2, Curierul 2, Daşıyıcı 2, Eltuvchi 2, Kuriér 2, Kurjers 2, Kurýr 2, Le transporteur 2, Le transporteur II, Người Vận Chuyển 2, Prenasalec 2, Riskikuller 2, Taşıyıcı 2, Transporter - The Mission, Transporter Extreme, Transporter: Extreme, Transporteris 2, Перевізник 2, Тасымалдаушы 2, ترانسبورتير 2, トランスポーター2, 玩命快递2, 玩命快遞2, 玩命速递2, 绝命速递, 非常人贩2, Kuryr 2, Transporter 2 - Extreme, Taşıyıcı 2: Nefes Nefese, The Transporter 2 - The Mission, The Transporter II, 非常人贩, 트랜스포터 2, The Transporter 2, The Transporter 2 - UC, Transporter II

Film rating

7.0
Rate 18 votes
6.3 IMDb
Write review
Updated 4 December 2020

Quotes

Frank Martin What's the first rule when entering a man's car?
Jack Billings [takes his feet off the seat] Respect a man's car, a man respects you.
Frank Martin Rule number two?
Jack Billings Greet the man. Good afternoon, Frank.
Frank Martin Good afternoon, Jack.
Jack Billings Can we play the game now?
Frank Martin I would think your brain would be too tired after a whole day of school.
Jack Billings You're just afraid I'm gonna win.
Frank Martin I'm afraid you're gonna be too worn out to do your homework.
Jack Billings It's Friday, I don't *have* any homework.
Frank Martin In that case: the game.
Jack Billings Yes!
Frank Martin But first, what's the third rule of the car?
[Jack buckles his seatbelt]
Frank Martin Good.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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