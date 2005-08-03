Frank Martin
What's the first rule when entering a man's car?
Jack Billings
[takes his feet off the seat]
Respect a man's car, a man respects you.
Frank Martin
Rule number two?
Jack Billings
Greet the man. Good afternoon, Frank.
Frank Martin
Good afternoon, Jack.
Jack Billings
Can we play the game now?
Frank Martin
I would think your brain would be too tired after a whole day of school.
Jack Billings
You're just afraid I'm gonna win.
Frank Martin
I'm afraid you're gonna be too worn out to do your homework.
Jack Billings
It's Friday, I don't *have* any homework.
Frank Martin
In that case: the game.
Jack Billings
Yes!
Frank Martin
But first, what's the third rule of the car?
[Jack buckles his seatbelt]
Frank Martin
Good.