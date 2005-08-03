Frank Martin What's the first rule when entering a man's car?

Jack Billings [takes his feet off the seat] Respect a man's car, a man respects you.

Frank Martin Rule number two?

Jack Billings Greet the man. Good afternoon, Frank.

Frank Martin Good afternoon, Jack.

Jack Billings Can we play the game now?

Frank Martin I would think your brain would be too tired after a whole day of school.

Jack Billings You're just afraid I'm gonna win.

Frank Martin I'm afraid you're gonna be too worn out to do your homework.

Jack Billings It's Friday, I don't *have* any homework.

Frank Martin In that case: the game.

Jack Billings Yes!

Frank Martin But first, what's the third rule of the car?

[Jack buckles his seatbelt]