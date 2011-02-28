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Poster of The Wholly Family
6.5
Kinoafisha Films The Wholly Family
6.5

The Wholly Family

, 2011
The Wholly Family
Italy, USA / Drama, Short / 18+
Poster of The Wholly Family
6.5

Cast

Pietro Botte
Pulcinella 2
Cristiana Capotondi
Cristiana Capotondi
Madre
Guido Primicile Carafa
Pulcinella 4
Nico Cirasola
Nicolas Connolly
Jake
Douglas Dean
Padre
Sergio Solli
Venditore di pastori
Giuseppe Gavazzi
Pulcinella on Bed
Massimo De Luca
Fat Pulcinella & Maitre D'
Antonino Iuorio
Pulcinella 1
Fanny La Monica
Pulcinella 3
Director Terry Gilliam
Writer Terry Gilliam
Composer Daniele Sepe
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / USA
Runtime 20 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 28 February 2011
Release date
25 May 2011 Russia 16+
28 February 2011 Great Britain
25 May 2011 Kazakhstan
25 May 2011 Ukraine
Production Blue Door Soc. Coop, Pastificio Garofalo
Also known as
The Wholly Family, Świetna rodzina, Αγρία οικογένεια, Целое семейство

Film rating

6.5
Rate 15 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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