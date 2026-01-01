Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
The Fisher King
The Fisher King Awards
Awards and nominations of The Fisher King 1991
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Academy Awards, USA 1992
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1992
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1991
Silver Lion
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Little Golden Lion
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 1991
People's Choice Award
Winner
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree