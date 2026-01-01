Menu
The Fisher King Awards

Awards and nominations of The Fisher King 1991

Academy Awards, USA 1992 Academy Awards, USA 1992
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992 Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1992 BAFTA Awards 1992
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1991 Venice Film Festival 1991
Silver Lion
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Little Golden Lion
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 1991 Toronto International Film Festival 1991
People's Choice Award
Winner
