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About
Filmography
Laura de Carteret
Laura de Carteret
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laura de Carteret
Laura de Carteret
Laura de Carteret
Date of Birth
31 January 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.1
The Invisibles
(2024)
7.0
Accused
(2022)
6.8
Pretty Hard Cases
(2021)
Filmography
7.1
The Invisibles
The Invisibles
Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2024, Canada
7
Accused
Drama, Crime
2022, USA
6.8
Pretty Hard Cases
Comedy, Action, Crime
2021, Canada
6.2
The Lost Symbol
Adventure, Thriller
2021, USA
5.8
Y: The Last Man
Drama, Sci-Fi
2021, USA
6
V-Wars
Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
6.1
Georgetown
Georgetown
Drama, Crime, Biography
2019, USA
5.7
The Holiday Calendar
The Holiday Calendar
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2018, USA
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