Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Laura de Carteret Laura de Carteret
Kinoafisha Persons Laura de Carteret

Laura de Carteret

Laura de Carteret

Date of Birth
31 January 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Horror actress

Popular Films

7.1
The Invisibles (2024)
Accused 7.0
Accused (2022)
Pretty Hard Cases 6.8
Pretty Hard Cases (2021)

Filmography

7.1
The Invisibles The Invisibles
Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2024, Canada
Accused 7
Accused
Drama, Crime 2022, USA
Pretty Hard Cases 6.8
Pretty Hard Cases
Comedy, Action, Crime 2021, Canada
The Lost Symbol 6.2
The Lost Symbol
Adventure, Thriller 2021, USA
Y: The Last Man 5.8
Y: The Last Man
Drama, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
V-Wars 6
V-Wars
Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi 2019, USA
Georgetown 6.1
Georgetown Georgetown
Drama, Crime, Biography 2019, USA
The Holiday Calendar 5.7
The Holiday Calendar The Holiday Calendar
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2018, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more