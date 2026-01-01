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Jasmin Geljo Jasmin Geljo
Kinoafisha Persons Jasmin Geljo

Jasmin Geljo

Jasmin Geljo

Date of Birth
18 September 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor, Director, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

6.3
The Waiting Room (2015)
The Shrine 5.2
The Shrine (2010)
The Con Artist 5.0
The Con Artist (2010)

Filmography

6.3
The Waiting Room The Waiting Room
Biography, History, Drama 2015, Canada / Bosnia and Herzegovina / Croatia
The Shrine 5.2
The Shrine The Shrine
Horror 2010, Canada
Watch trailer
The Con Artist 5
The Con Artist The Con Artist
Crime, Comedy 2010, Canada
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