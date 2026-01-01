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About
Filmography
Jasmin Geljo
Jasmin Geljo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jasmin Geljo
Jasmin Geljo
Jasmin Geljo
Date of Birth
18 September 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor, Director, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.3
The Waiting Room
(2015)
5.2
The Shrine
(2010)
5.0
The Con Artist
(2010)
Filmography
6.3
The Waiting Room
The Waiting Room
Biography, History, Drama
2015, Canada / Bosnia and Herzegovina / Croatia
5.2
The Shrine
The Shrine
Horror
2010, Canada
Watch trailer
5
The Con Artist
The Con Artist
Crime, Comedy
2010, Canada
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