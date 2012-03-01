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Poster of The Lorax
6.9
The Lorax - Dubbed trailer 2
Kinoafisha Films The Lorax
6.9

The Lorax

, 2012
The Lorax
USA / Animation, Fantasy, Family / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Lorax
6.9
The Lorax - Dubbed trailer 2
The Lorax  Dubbed trailer 2

Synopsis

A 12-year-old boy searches for the one thing that will enable him to win the affection of the girl of his dreams. To find it he must discover the story of the Lorax, the grumpy yet charming creature who fights to protect his world.

Cast

Danny DeVito
Danny DeVito
The Lorax
Zac Efron
Zac Efron
Ted
Ed Helms
Ed Helms
The Once-ler
Betty White
Betty White
Grammy Norma
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Audrey
Willow Smith
Willow Smith
Rob Riggle
Rob Riggle
Mr. O'Hare
Jenny Slate
Jenny Slate
Ted's Mom
Nasim Pedrad
Nasim Pedrad
Once-ler's Mom
Joel Swetow
1st Marketing Guy
Michael Beattie
2nd Marketing Guy
Director Chris Renaud, Kyle Balda
Writer Dr. Seuss, Cinco Paul, Ken Daurio
Composer John Powell
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2012
Online premiere 2 July 2020
World premiere 1 March 2012
Release date
15 March 2012 Russia UPI 0+
29 March 2012 Argentina
29 March 2012 Australia
19 July 2012 Austria
8 March 2012 Belarus
18 July 2012 Belgium
30 March 2012 Brazil
30 March 2012 Bulgaria
1 March 2012 Canada
29 March 2012 Chile
30 March 2012 Colombia
5 April 2012 Croatia
15 March 2012 Czechia
29 March 2012 Denmark
16 March 2012 Estonia
30 March 2012 Finland
18 July 2012 France
19 July 2012 Germany
27 July 2012 Great Britain
5 April 2012 Greece
5 April 2012 Hong Kong
18 October 2012 Hungary
18 May 2012 India
21 March 2012 Indonesia
27 July 2012 Ireland
29 March 2012 Israel
1 June 2012 Italy
6 October 2012 Japan
8 March 2012 Kazakhstan
1 March 2012 Kuwait
15 March 2012 Lebanon
16 March 2012 Lithuania
8 March 2012 Malaysia
30 March 2012 Mexico
5 April 2012 Netherlands
29 March 2012 New Zealand
23 March 2012 Norway
9 March 2012 Pakistan
30 March 2012 Panama
30 March 2012 Paraguay
5 April 2012 Peru
14 March 2012 Philippines
9 March 2012 Poland
22 March 2012 Portugal
30 March 2012 Romania
8 March 2012 Singapore
15 March 2012 Slovakia
3 May 2012 South Korea ALL
30 March 2012 Spain
23 March 2012 Sweden
30 March 2012 Taiwan
22 March 2012 Thailand
13 April 2012 Turkey
1 March 2012 UAE
1 March 2012 USA
15 March 2012 Ukraine
23 March 2012 Viet Nam
MPAA PG
Budget $70,000,000
Worldwide Gross $349,305,397
Production Universal Pictures, Illumination Entertainment, Dr. Seuss Enterprises
Also known as
The Lorax, Lorax, Loraks, Лоракс, El Lórax: En busca de la trúfula perdida, Le Lorax, Lorax: En busca de la trúfula perdida, Der Lorax, Dr. Seuss' The Lorax, El Lórax, El Lórax en busca de la trúfula perdida, El Lorax: En busca de la trúfula perdida, Ha'Lorex, Looraks, Loraksas, Lorakss, Lorax - Il guardiano della foresta, Lorax - Skogens vokter, Lorax - skovens beskytter, Lorax: A la recerca de la trúfula perduda, Lorax: Zastitnik sume, Lorax. Protectorul padurii, O Lorax, em Busca da Trúfula Perdida, Thần Lorax, The Lorax: An IMAX 3D Experience, The Lorax: The guardian of the forest, Λόραξ, द लॉरेक्स, ロラックスおじさんの秘密の種, 綠野仙生, 羅雷司, 老雷斯的故事, A Lorax, Dr. Seuss Le Lorax, O Lorax Em Busca da Trúfula Perdida, O Lorax: Em Busca da Trúfula Perdida, ד"ר סוס: הלורקס, Dr. Seuss' De Lorax en het Verdwenen Bos, Lorax: zaštitnik šume, لوراكس, Dr. Seuss' - Lorax - Skogens vokter, The Lorax - 3D, 로렉스 2012

Cartoon rating

6.9
Rate 35 votes
6.4 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2091 In the Animation genre  272 In the Fantasy genre  135 In the Family genre  203 In films of USA  1271 In films of 2012  57

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Lorax - Dubbed trailer 2
The Lorax Dubbed trailer 2
The Lorax - Dubbed trailer
The Lorax Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack The Lorax

Quotes

Ted So this *is* really all your fault. You destroyed everything.
Once-ler Yes. And each day since the Lorax left, I've sat here regretting everything I've done. Staring at that word, "unless", and wondering what it meant. But now I'm thinking... well, maybe you're the reason the Lorax left that word there.
Ted Me? Why would he leave that for me?
Once-ler Because unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It's not.
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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