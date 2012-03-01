A 12-year-old boy searches for the one thing that will enable him to win the affection of the girl of his dreams. To find it he must discover the story of the Lorax, the grumpy yet charming creature who fights to protect his world.
ProductionUniversal Pictures, Illumination Entertainment, Dr. Seuss Enterprises
Also known as
The Lorax, Lorax, Loraks, Лоракс, El Lórax: En busca de la trúfula perdida, Le Lorax, Lorax: En busca de la trúfula perdida, Der Lorax, Dr. Seuss' The Lorax, El Lórax, El Lórax en busca de la trúfula perdida, El Lorax: En busca de la trúfula perdida, Ha'Lorex, Looraks, Loraksas, Lorakss, Lorax - Il guardiano della foresta, Lorax - Skogens vokter, Lorax - skovens beskytter, Lorax: A la recerca de la trúfula perduda, Lorax: Zastitnik sume, Lorax. Protectorul padurii, O Lorax, em Busca da Trúfula Perdida, Thần Lorax, The Lorax: An IMAX 3D Experience, The Lorax: The guardian of the forest, Λόραξ, द लॉरेक्स, ロラックスおじさんの秘密の種, 綠野仙生, 羅雷司, 老雷斯的故事, A Lorax, Dr. Seuss Le Lorax, O Lorax Em Busca da Trúfula Perdida, O Lorax: Em Busca da Trúfula Perdida, ד"ר סוס: הלורקס, Dr. Seuss' De Lorax en het Verdwenen Bos, Lorax: zaštitnik šume, لوراكس, Dr. Seuss' - Lorax - Skogens vokter, The Lorax - 3D, 로렉스 2012
TedSo this *is* really all your fault. You destroyed everything.
Once-lerYes. And each day since the Lorax left, I've sat here regretting everything I've done. Staring at that word, "unless", and wondering what it meant. But now I'm thinking... well, maybe you're the reason the Lorax left that word there.
TedMe? Why would he leave that for me?
Once-lerBecause unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It's not.
ShowtimesCurrently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.