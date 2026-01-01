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Poster of Pirates of the 20th Century
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Pirates of the 20th Century
6.8

Pirates of the 20th Century

, 1979
Piraty XX veka
USSR / Adventure, Thriller, Action / 18+
Poster of Pirates of the 20th Century
6.8

Cast

Nikolay Yeryomenko
Nikolay Yeryomenko
Sergey Sergeevich
Pyotr Velyaminov
Pyotr Velyaminov
Captain Ivan Ilyich
Talgat Nigmatulin
Talgat Nigmatulin
Saleh
Rein Aren
Pirate Captain 'Master'
Dilorom Kambarova
Maa
Natalya Khorokhorina
Natalya Khorokhorina
Masha
Maija Eglite
Ayna
Tadeush Kasyanov
The Boatswain Matveich
Pavel Remezov
The Ship's Doctor
Viktor Zhiganov
Sailor Igor Stetsenko
Director Boris Durov
Writer Stanislav Govorukhin, Boris Durov
Composer Yevgeniy Gevorgyan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 8 April 1980
Release date
25 September 1981 Finland
12 June 1981 Germany
11 June 1981 Hungary
25 September 1981 Portugal
8 August 1980 USA
14 July 1980 USSR
MPAA PG-13
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo, Pervoe Tvorcheskoe Obedinenie
Also known as
Piraty XX veka, Pirates of the 20th Century, XX amžiaus piratai, 20 sajandi piraadid, 20:e århundradets pirater, 20. Asrın Korsanları, 20. Yüz Yıl Korsanları, A XX. század kalózai, Cargamento de opio, Huumekaapparit, Les pirates du XXème siècle, Opiumslast kapret, Os Piratas do Século XX, Piraci XX wieku, Piraten des 20. Jahrhunderts, Pirates, Pirates of the XXth Century, Pirati XX Stoljeća, Piráti XX.století, Piraţii secolului XX, Twentieth Century Pirates, Пирати на ХХ век, Пираты XX века, Пираты ХХ века, Пираты двадцатого века, Пираты 20 века, 二十世纪海盗

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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