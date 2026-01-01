ProductionKinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo, Pervoe Tvorcheskoe Obedinenie
Also known as
Piraty XX veka, Pirates of the 20th Century, XX amžiaus piratai, 20 sajandi piraadid, 20:e århundradets pirater, 20. Asrın Korsanları, 20. Yüz Yıl Korsanları, A XX. század kalózai, Cargamento de opio, Huumekaapparit, Les pirates du XXème siècle, Opiumslast kapret, Os Piratas do Século XX, Piraci XX wieku, Piraten des 20. Jahrhunderts, Pirates, Pirates of the XXth Century, Pirati XX Stoljeća, Piráti XX.století, Piraţii secolului XX, Twentieth Century Pirates, Пирати на ХХ век, Пираты XX века, Пираты ХХ века, Пираты двадцатого века, Пираты 20 века, 二十世纪海盗
Film rating
6.8
Rate10 votes
6.6IMDb
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.