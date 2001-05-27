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Nikolay Yeryomenko
Nikolay Yeryomenko Nikolay Yeryomenko
Kinoafisha Persons Nikolay Yeryomenko

Nikolay Yeryomenko

Nikolay Yeryomenko

Date of Birth
14 February 1949
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
27 May 2001
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Action hero

Popular Films

V poiskah kapitana Granta 8.1
V poiskah kapitana Granta (1985)
Law of the Lawless 7.8
Law of the Lawless (2002)
31 iyunya 7.4
31 iyunya (1978)

Filmography

Tsarskaya okhota 6.8
Tsarskaya okhota Tsarskaya okhota
Drama, History 2007, Russia
Law of the Lawless 7.8
Law of the Lawless
Drama, Action, Crime 2002, Russia
Give Me Moonlight 5.1
Give Me Moonlight Podari mne lunnyy svet
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2000, Russia
Tests for Real Men 6.6
Tests for Real Men Testy dlya nastoyashchikh muzhchin
Drama 1999, Russia
Syn za ottsa... 5.9
Syn za ottsa... Syn za ottsa...
Drama 1995, Russia / Belarus
Gladiator for Hire 4.9
Gladiator for Hire Gladiator for Hire
Action 1993, Belarus
I Declare War on You 6.6
I Declare War on You I declare war
Crime 1990, USSR
Будни и праздники Серафимы Глюкиной 7.1
Будни и праздники Серафимы Глюкиной Будни и праздники Серафимы Глюкиной
Drama 1988, USSR
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