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About
Filmography
Nikolay Yeryomenko
Nikolay Yeryomenko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikolay Yeryomenko
Nikolay Yeryomenko
Nikolay Yeryomenko
Date of Birth
14 February 1949
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
27 May 2001
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.1
V poiskah kapitana Granta
(1985)
7.8
Law of the Lawless
(2002)
7.4
31 iyunya
(1978)
Filmography
6.8
Tsarskaya okhota
Tsarskaya okhota
Drama, History
2007, Russia
7.8
Law of the Lawless
Drama, Action, Crime
2002, Russia
5.1
Give Me Moonlight
Podari mne lunnyy svet
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
2000, Russia
6.6
Tests for Real Men
Testy dlya nastoyashchikh muzhchin
Drama
1999, Russia
5.9
Syn za ottsa...
Syn za ottsa...
Drama
1995, Russia / Belarus
4.9
Gladiator for Hire
Gladiator for Hire
Action
1993, Belarus
6.6
I Declare War on You
I declare war
Crime
1990, USSR
7.1
Будни и праздники Серафимы Глюкиной
Будни и праздники Серафимы Глюкиной
Drama
1988, USSR
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