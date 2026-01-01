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Filmography
Natalya Khorokhorina
Natalya Khorokhorina
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalya Khorokhorina
Natalya Khorokhorina
Natalya Khorokhorina
Date of Birth
5 May 1954
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.4
White Dew
(1983)
7.0
Vtorzheniye
(1980)
6.8
Pirates of the 20th Century
(1979)
Filmography
Poslednee zhelanie
Romantic,
2025, Russia
Metod uborschicy
Detective, Romantic
2023, Russia
5.8
Dokumentalist. Okhotnik za prizrakami
Drama, Thriller, Mystery
2021, Russia
Moya lyubimaya svekrov 3. Moskovskie kanikuly
Romantic,
2018, Russia
Sezon lyubvi
Drama, Romantic
2017, Russia
Semejnye obstoatelstva
Drama, Romantic,
2017, Russia
Semeynye obstoyatelstva
Semeynye obstoyatelstva
Romantic
2016, Russia
5.8
Ya budu zhdat tebya vsegda
Romantic,
2014, Ukraine
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