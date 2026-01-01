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Natalya Khorokhorina
Natalya Khorokhorina Natalya Khorokhorina
Kinoafisha Persons Natalya Khorokhorina

Natalya Khorokhorina

Natalya Khorokhorina

Date of Birth
5 May 1954
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

White Dew 7.4
White Dew (1983)
Vtorzheniye 7.0
Vtorzheniye (1980)
Pirates of the 20th Century 6.8
Pirates of the 20th Century (1979)

Filmography

Poslednee zhelanie
Poslednee zhelanie
Romantic, 2025, Russia
Metod uborschicy
Metod uborschicy
Detective, Romantic 2023, Russia
Dokumentalist. Okhotnik za prizrakami 5.8
Dokumentalist. Okhotnik za prizrakami
Drama, Thriller, Mystery 2021, Russia
Moya lyubimaya svekrov 3. Moskovskie kanikuly
Moya lyubimaya svekrov 3. Moskovskie kanikuly
Romantic, 2018, Russia
Sezon lyubvi
Sezon lyubvi
Drama, Romantic 2017, Russia
Semejnye obstoatelstva
Semejnye obstoatelstva
Drama, Romantic, 2017, Russia
Semeynye obstoyatelstva Semeynye obstoyatelstva
Romantic 2016, Russia
Ya budu zhdat tebya vsegda 5.8
Ya budu zhdat tebya vsegda
Romantic, 2014, Ukraine
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