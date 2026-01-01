Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Jerzy Hawryluk
Jerzy Hawryluk
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jerzy Hawryluk
Jerzy Hawryluk
Jerzy Hawryluk
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
6.9
Olesya
(1970)
5.8
The Andromeda Nebula
(1967)
Filmography
6.9
Olesya
Olesya
Drama
1970, USSR
5.8
The Andromeda Nebula
Tumannost Andromedy
Sci-Fi
1967, USSR
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree