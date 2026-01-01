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Jerzy Hawryluk Jerzy Hawryluk
Kinoafisha Persons Jerzy Hawryluk

Jerzy Hawryluk

Jerzy Hawryluk

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Olesya 6.9
Olesya (1970)
The Andromeda Nebula 5.8
The Andromeda Nebula (1967)

Filmography

Olesya 6.9
Olesya Olesya
Drama 1970, USSR
The Andromeda Nebula 5.8
The Andromeda Nebula Tumannost Andromedy
Sci-Fi 1967, USSR
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