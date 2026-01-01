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7.7
Kinoafisha Films An Almost Funny Story
7.7

An Almost Funny Story

, 1977
Pochti smeshnaya istoriya
USSR / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
7.7

Cast

Olga Antonova
Illariya Pavlovna
Lyudmila Arinina
Lyudmila Arinina
Taisiya Pavlovna
Mikhail Gluzskiy
Mikhail Gluzskiy
Viktor Mikhailovich
Mikhail Danilov
Lazarenko
Mariya Velikanova
Vladimir Puchkov
Svetlana Kharitonova
Svetlana Kharitonova
Train conductor
Valentin Gaft
Valentin Gaft
Lyudmila Polyakova
Lyudmila Polyakova
Maria Mironova
Maria Mironova
Director Pyotr Fomenko
Writer Emil Braginskiy
Composer Viktor Berkovskiy, Sergey Nikitin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 20 minutes
Production year 1977
World premiere 27 July 1977
Release date
27 July 1977 Russia
8 August 1977 USA
Production Ekran
Also known as
Pochti smeshnaya istoriya, Почти смешная история, An Almost Funny Story, Eine fast komische Geschichte

Film rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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