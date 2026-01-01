Cast
Arkady Trusov
ded Andrey Ulybin
Pyotr Shelokhonov
Severiyan Ulybin
Yevgeni Malyantsev
Ganyka Ulybin
Lyubov Malinovskaya
Agrafena Kozulina
Cast and Crew
Director
Viktor Tregubovich
Writer
Yuri Klepikov, Konstantin Sedykh, Viktor Tregubovich
Composer
Georgi Portnov
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
2 hours 52 minutes
Production year
1971
World premiere
12 October 1971
Release date
|8 May 1972
|Russia
|
|6+
|6 June 1972
|USA
|
|
|12 October 1971
|USSR
|
|
Budget
$70,000,000
Production
Lenfilm Studio, Vtoroe Tvorcheskoe Obedinenie
Also known as
Dauriya, Dauria, Даурия, バイカルの夜明け