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Poster of Dauria
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Dauria
6.8

Dauria

, 1971
Dauriya
USSR / Drama, Romantic, Adventure, History / 18+
Poster of Dauria
6.8

Cast

Vitali Solomin
Vitali Solomin
Roman Ulybin
Vasily Shukshin
Vasily Shukshin
Vasiliy Ulybin
Svetlana Golovina
Svetlana Golovina
Dashutka Kozulina
Arkady Trusov
ded Andrey Ulybin
Pyotr Shelokhonov
Severiyan Ulybin
Vera Kuznetsova
Avdotya Ulybtna
Fyodor Odinokov
Yepifan Kozulin
Yevgeni Malyantsev
Ganyka Ulybin
Lyubov Malinovskaya
Agrafena Kozulina
Yefim Kopelyan
Yefim Kopelyan
Yelisey Kargin - ataman
Director Viktor Tregubovich
Writer Yuri Klepikov, Konstantin Sedykh, Viktor Tregubovich
Composer Georgi Portnov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 52 minutes
Production year 1971
World premiere 12 October 1971
Release date
8 May 1972 Russia 6+
6 June 1972 USA
12 October 1971 USSR
Budget $70,000,000
Production Lenfilm Studio, Vtoroe Tvorcheskoe Obedinenie
Also known as
Dauriya, Dauria, Даурия, バイカルの夜明け

Film rating

6.8
Rate 14 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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