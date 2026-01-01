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Poster of Shine, Shine, My Star
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Shine, Shine, My Star
7.4

Shine, Shine, My Star

, 1970
Gori, gori, moya zvezda
USSR / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Shine, Shine, My Star
7.4

Cast

Oleg Tabakov
Oleg Tabakov
Vladimir Iskremas
Elena Proklova
Elena Proklova
Krysya
Yevgeny Leonov
Yevgeny Leonov
Pashka
Oleg Yefremov
Oleg Yefremov
khudozhnik Fyodor
Leonid Dyachkov
Okhrim
Leonid Kuravlyov
Leonid Kuravlyov
komissar Serdyuk
Vladimir Naumov
Vladimir Naumov
Stabs kapitan
Nonna Mordyukova
Nonna Mordyukova
Aleksandr Porokhovshchikov
Aleksandr Porokhovshchikov
Marlen Khutsiev
Marlen Khutsiev
Knyaz
Mikaela Drozdovskaya
Zhena stabs-kapitana
Anatoliy Eliseev
Vakhromeyev
Director Alexander Mitta
Writer Yuli Dunsky, Valeri Frid, Alexander Mitta
Composer Boris Chaikovsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1970
World premiere 6 June 1969
Release date
6 June 1969 Russia 0+
11 November 1969 USA
MPAA PG-13
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Gori, gori, moya zvezda, Leuchte, mein Stern, leuchte, Гори, гори, моя звезда, Ragyogj, ragyogj, csillagom!, Shine, Shine, My Star, Sviť, sviť, má hvězdo, Świeć, moja gwiazdo, Shine On, My star

Film rating

7.4
Rate 14 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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