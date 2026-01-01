Similar films for Shine, Shine, My Star
Fuss of the Fusses Comedy
1978, USSR
6.0
Air Crew Action, Drama
1980, USSR
7.0
The Assassin of the Tsar Drama, History
1991, Great Britain / USSR
7.0
Black Rose Is an Emblem of Sorrow, Red Rose Is an Emblem of Love Romantic
1989, USSR
7.0
Forgotten Melody for a Flute Drama, Romantic, Comedy
1987, USSR
7.0
A Hunting Accident History, Drama, Romantic
1978, USSR / Germany
7.0
Two Comrades Were Serving War, Drama
1968, USSR
7.0
An Easy Life Comedy
1964, USSR
7.0
I Am Twenty Drama
1964, USSR
7.0
Springtime Comedy, Musical
1947, USSR
7.0
Queen Christina Drama
1933, USA
7.0
Drug moy, Kolka!.. Drama
1961, USSR
7.0