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Poster of Twenty Days Without War
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Twenty Days Without War
7.8

Twenty Days Without War

, 1976
Dvadtsat dney bez voyny
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Twenty Days Without War
7.8

Cast

Yuriy Nikulin
Yuriy Nikulin
Vasiliy Lopatin - mayor
Lyudmila Gurchenko
Lyudmila Gurchenko
Nina Nikolayevna
Aleksei Petrenko
Aleksei Petrenko
Yuriy Stroganov - lyotchik
Angelina Stepanova
Angelina Stepanova
Zinaida Antonovna - khudruk teatra
Yekaterina Vasilyeva
Yekaterina Vasilyeva
Rubtsova
Nikolai Grinko
Nikolai Grinko
Vyacheslav
Lyusena Ovchinnikova
Lyusena Ovchinnikova
Kseniya Sergeyevna
Mikhail Kononov
Mikhail Kononov
Pasha Rubtsov
Liya Akhedzhakova
Liya Akhedzhakova
mat' Vadika
Rashid Sadykov
Sekretar TsK
Director Aleksei German
Writer Konstantin Simonov
Composer Viktor Lavrov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 8 November 1976
Release date
1 May 1977 Russia 12+
24 October 1977 USA
8 November 1976 USSR
Production Lenfilm Studio, Pervoe Tvorcheskoe Obedinenie
Also known as
Dvadtsat dney bez voyny, Twenty Days Without War, 20 dnů bez války, 20 meres horis polemo, 20 päivää ilman sotaa, Dois Dias sem Guerra, Dvidešimt dienu be karo, Dwadzieścia dni bez wojny, Húsz nap háború nélkül, Kaksikymmentä päivää ilman sotaa, Savaşsız Yirmi Gün, Veinte días sin guerra, Venti giorni senza guerra, Vingt jours sans guerre, Vinte Dias sem Guerra, Zwanzig Tage ohne Krieg, Двадцать дней без войны, 전쟁없는 20일, 戦争のない20日間

Film rating

7.8
Rate 15 votes
7.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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