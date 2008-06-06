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6.4
Kinoafisha
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Passenger
6.4
Passenger
, 2009
Passazhirka
Russia / Drama, History, Adventure / 18+
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6.4
Passenger
Trailer
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Cast
Anna Gorshkova
Vera Sergeyevna Klark
Irina Pegova
Nikita Efremov
Baklanov
Marat Basharov
Chizhikov
Viktor Sukhorukov
Sergey Nikonenko
Stanislav Govorukhin
Russian Consul
Aleksey Koryakov
Ivan Agapov
Sergey Batalov
Fyodor Dobronravov
Rodion Galyuchenko
Director
Stanislav Govorukhin
Writer
Sergey Ashkenazi
,
Konstantin Stanyukovich
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2009
World premiere
6 June 2008
Release date
6 June 2008
Russia
Централ Партнершип
16+
5 November 2009
Belarus
5 November 2009
Kazakhstan
11 November 2008
USA
5 November 2009
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$188,755
Production
Vertikal
Also known as
Passazhirka, Pasazerka, Passenger, Reisijanna, Пассажирка
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
11
votes
5.4
IMDb
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Best Russian Films
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Passenger
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