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Poster of Passenger
6.4
Passenger - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Passenger
6.4

Passenger

, 2009
Passazhirka
Russia / Drama, History, Adventure / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Passenger
6.4
Passenger - Trailer
Passenger  Trailer

Cast

Anna Gorshkova
Anna Gorshkova
Vera Sergeyevna Klark
Irina Pegova
Irina Pegova
Nikita Efremov
Nikita Efremov
Baklanov
Marat Basharov
Marat Basharov
Chizhikov
Viktor Sukhorukov
Viktor Sukhorukov
Sergey Nikonenko
Sergey Nikonenko
Stanislav Govorukhin
Stanislav Govorukhin
Russian Consul
Aleksey Koryakov
Aleksey Koryakov
Ivan Agapov
Ivan Agapov
Sergey Batalov
Sergey Batalov
Fyodor Dobronravov
Fyodor Dobronravov
Rodion Galyuchenko
Rodion Galyuchenko
Director Stanislav Govorukhin
Writer Sergey Ashkenazi, Konstantin Stanyukovich
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2009
World premiere 6 June 2008
Release date
6 June 2008 Russia Централ Партнершип 16+
5 November 2009 Belarus
5 November 2009 Kazakhstan
11 November 2008 USA
5 November 2009 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $188,755
Production Vertikal
Also known as
Passazhirka, Pasazerka, Passenger, Reisijanna, Пассажирка

Film rating

6.4
Rate 11 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Passenger - Trailer
Passenger Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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