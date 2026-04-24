Ida's friend Miriam visits the school for three months, but a secret threatens to tear them apart. Miriam is entrusted with the tarsier Fitzgeraldo, while Max, deeply in love, is given the owl Muriel. Meanwhile, the sale of the school is imminent, and the future of the magical community is in peril.
ProductionKordes & Kordes Film Süd, Lightburst Pictures
Also known as
Die Schule der magischen Tiere 4, School of Magical Animals 4, El colegio de los animales mágicos 4, Maagiliste olendite kool 4, Mágikus állatok iskolája: Együtt a suliért, Училището на магическите животни 4, Школа магических зверей. Хранители чуда