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Poster of School of Magical Animals 4
5.9
School of Magical Animals 4 - trailer in russian
Kinoafisha Films School of Magical Animals 4
5.9

School of Magical Animals 4

, 2025
Die Schule der magischen Tiere 4
Germany / Adventure, Family, Fantasy
Trailers
Going 7
Not going 3
Poster of School of Magical Animals 4
5.9
Going 7
Not going 3
School of Magical Animals 4 - trailer in russian
School of Magical Animals 4  trailer in russian

Synopsis

Ida's friend Miriam visits the school for three months, but a secret threatens to tear them apart. Miriam is entrusted with the tarsier Fitzgeraldo, while Max, deeply in love, is given the owl Muriel. Meanwhile, the sale of the school is imminent, and the future of the magical community is in peril.

Cast

Samuel Schneider
Emilia Maier
Emilia Maier
Loris Sichrovsky
Loris Sichrovsky
Leonard Conrads
Leonard Conrads
Purnima Grätz
Anja Karminski
Director Bernhard Jasper, Maggie Peren
Writer Nicole Armbruster, Margit Auer, Alexandra Kordes, Mirjam Müntefering
Composer Dominik Giesriegl
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 24 April 2026
Release date
11 June 2026 Russia Наше кино
24 April 2026 Bulgaria
Worldwide Gross $27,684,774
Production Kordes & Kordes Film Süd, Lightburst Pictures
Also known as
Die Schule der magischen Tiere 4, School of Magical Animals 4, El colegio de los animales mágicos 4, Maagiliste olendite kool 4, Mágikus állatok iskolája: Együtt a suliért, Училището на магическите животни 4, Школа магических зверей. Хранители чуда

Film rating

5.9
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5.8 IMDb
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Film Trailers

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School of Magical Animals 4 - trailer in russian
School of Magical Animals 4 Trailer in russian
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