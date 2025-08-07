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Poster of Tha Rae: The Exorcist
5.4
Tha Rae: The Exorcist - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Tha Rae: The Exorcist
5.4

Tha Rae: The Exorcist

, 2025
Tha Rae: The Exorcist
Thailand / Horror
Trailers
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Poster of Tha Rae: The Exorcist
5.4
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Tha Rae: The Exorcist - trailer
Tha Rae: The Exorcist  trailer

Synopsis

When a vengeful demon resurfaces in Thailand's largest Catholic village, a rigid priest and a maverick shaman must set aside their differences to confront an evil that defies both faith and folklore.

Cast

จิรายุ ตั้งศรีสุข
Phiravich Attachitsataporn
ณิชาภัทร ฉัตรชัยพลรัตน์
Thaneth Warakulnukroh
Thaneth Warakulnukroh
สวนีย์ อุทุมมา
Ongart Cheamcharoenpornkul
Director Taweewat Wantha
Writer Taweewat Wantha, Buddhiporn Bussabarati, Worawit Chaiwongkhod
Composer Danucha Hemaruk, Toy Terdsak Janpan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Thailand
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2025
World premiere 7 August 2025
Release date
25 June 2026 Russia Кинологистика
17 September 2025 Indonesia 17+
18 September 2025 Singapore M18
7 August 2025 Thailand 18
31 October 2025 Viet Nam
Worldwide Gross $65,860
Production Saha Mongkul Film Production
Also known as
Tha Rae: The Exorcist, Mục Sư, Thầy Đồng và Con Quỷ Âm Trì, 鬼驅魔

Film rating

5.4
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5.4 IMDb
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Tha Rae: The Exorcist - trailer
Tha Rae: The Exorcist Trailer
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