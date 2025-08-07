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Tha Rae: The Exorcist
5.4
Tha Rae: The Exorcist
, 2025
Tha Rae: The Exorcist
Thailand / Horror
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Tha Rae: The Exorcist
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Synopsis
When a vengeful demon resurfaces in Thailand's largest Catholic village, a rigid priest and a maverick shaman must set aside their differences to confront an evil that defies both faith and folklore.
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Cast
จิรายุ ตั้งศรีสุข
Phiravich Attachitsataporn
ณิชาภัทร ฉัตรชัยพลรัตน์
Thaneth Warakulnukroh
สวนีย์ อุทุมมา
Ongart Cheamcharoenpornkul
Director
Taweewat Wantha
Writer
Taweewat Wantha
,
Buddhiporn Bussabarati
,
Worawit Chaiwongkhod
Composer
Danucha Hemaruk
,
Toy Terdsak Janpan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Thailand
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2025
World premiere
7 August 2025
Release date
25 June 2026
Russia
Кинологистика
17 September 2025
Indonesia
17+
18 September 2025
Singapore
M18
7 August 2025
Thailand
18
31 October 2025
Viet Nam
Worldwide Gross
$65,860
Production
Saha Mongkul Film Production
Also known as
Tha Rae: The Exorcist, Mục Sư, Thầy Đồng và Con Quỷ Âm Trì, 鬼驅魔
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Film rating
5.4
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10
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5.4
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