Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Anabel Alonso
Anabel Alonso
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anabel Alonso
Anabel Alonso
Anabel Alonso
Date of Birth
11 November 1964
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Popular Films
5.9
Holy Night!
(2011)
4.3
Bear Claw Camp
(2025)
3.6
Bikes The Movie
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Family
Year
All
2025
2018
2011
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
4.3
Bear Claw Camp
Campamento Garra de Oso
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2025, Portugal / Spain
Watch trailer
3.6
Bikes The Movie
Bikes
Animation
2018, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Holy Night!
Holy Night!
Comedy
2011, Spain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree