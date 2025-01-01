Menu
Anabel Alonso
Date of Birth
11 November 1964
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress

Popular Films

Holy Night! 5.9
Holy Night! (2011)
Bear Claw Camp 4.3
Bear Claw Camp (2025)
Bikes The Movie 3.6
Bikes The Movie (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 3 Films 3 Actress 3
Bear Claw Camp 4.3
Bear Claw Camp Campamento Garra de Oso
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2025, Portugal / Spain
Watch trailer
Bikes The Movie 3.6
Bikes The Movie Bikes
Animation 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Holy Night! 5.9
Holy Night! Holy Night!
Comedy 2011, Spain
