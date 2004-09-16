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Poster of The Libertine
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Libertine
6.9

The Libertine

, 2004
The Libertine
Great Britain / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Libertine
6.9

Cast

Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Rochester
John Malkovich
John Malkovich
Charles II
Samantha Morton
Samantha Morton
Elizabeth Barry
Sacha Bennett
Richard Coyle
Richard Coyle
Alcock
Rupert Friend
Rupert Friend
Tom Hollander
Tom Hollander
Etherege
Cara Horgan
Cara Horgan
Shane MacGowan
Maimie McCoy
Maimie McCoy
Habib Nasib Nader
Rosamund Pike
Rosamund Pike
Elizabeth Malet
Director Laurence Dunmore
Writer Stephen Jeffreys
Composer Michael Nyman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 16 September 2004
Release date
11 February 2006 Russia Централ Партнершип
11 February 2006 Belarus
25 January 2006 France
30 March 2006 Great Britain
11 February 2006 Kazakhstan
26 January 2006 Portugal
2 August 2007 South Korea 18
16 September 2004 USA
11 February 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $10,852,064
Production The Weinstein Company, Isle of Man Film, Mr. Mudd
Also known as
The Libertine, El libertino, O Libertino, The Libertine - Sex, Drugs & Rococo, El decadente, Hovarda, Izvirtulis, Kẻ Phóng Đãng, Libertine - otrov za zene, Libertinen, Libertinul, Neodoljivi razvratnik, Pasileidelis, Rochester grófja - Pokoli kéj, Rochester, le dernier des libertins, Rozpustnik, Sex, druk og rokoko, Vabamõtleja, Viimeinen vapaamielinen, Развратникът, Распутник, リバティーン, 風流才子, Libertins, Либертин

Film rating

6.9
Rate 15 votes
6.2 IMDb
Write review
Updated 25 December 2023
Listen to the
soundtrack The Libertine

Quotes

[first lines]
Rochester Allow me to be frank at the commencement. You will not like me. The gentlemen will be envious and the ladies will be repelled. You will not like me now and you will like me a good deal less as we go on. Ladies, an announcement: I am up for it, all the time. That is not a boast or an opinion, it is bone hard medical fact. I put it round you know. And you will watch me putting it round and sigh for it. Don't. It is a deal of trouble for you and you are better off watching and drawing your conclusions from a distance than you would be if I got my tarse up your petticoats. Gentlemen. Do not despair, I am up for that as well. And the same warning applies. Still your cheesy erections till I have had my say. But later when you shag - and later you will shag, I shall expect it of you and I will know if you have let me down - I wish you to shag with my homuncular image rattling in your gonads. Feel how it was for me, how it is for me and ponder. 'Was that shudder the same shudder he sensed? Did he know something more profound? Or is there some wall of wretchedness that we all batter with our heads at that shining, livelong moment. That is it. That is my prologue, nothing in rhyme, no protestations of modesty, you were not expecting that I hope. I am John Wilmot, Second Earl of Rochester and I do not want you to like me.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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