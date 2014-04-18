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Poster of Match
6.7
Match - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Match
6.7

Match

, 2014
Match
USA / Comedy, Drama, Family / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Match
6.7
Match - Trailer
Match  Trailer

Synopsis

As a Juilliard professor is interviewed by a woman and her husband for her dissertation on the history of dance in 1960s New York, it becomes increasingly clear that there are ulterior motives to the couple's visit.

Cast

Carla Gugino
Carla Gugino
Lisa Davis
Patrick Stewart
Patrick Stewart
Tobi Powell
Matthew Lillard
Matthew Lillard
Mike Davis
Maduka Steady
Cabbie
Jaime Tirelli
Raul
Rob Yang
Rob Yang
Jim
Daphne Fernberger
Jenny Q
Geoffrey Nauffts
Geoffrey Nauffts
Daryl
Gregory Korostishevsky
Driver
Antonia Rey
Mrs. Trujillo
Director Stephen Belber
Writer Stephen Belber
Composer Stephen Trask
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 4 August 2016
World premiere 18 April 2014
Release date
18 April 2014 Russia 16+
18 April 2014 Kazakhstan
24 September 2015 South Korea 19
18 April 2014 USA
18 April 2014 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $2,472,931
Production Permut Presentations, Sentinel Pictures, Tilted Windmill Productions
Also known as
Match, Das Geheimnis des Baletttänzers, Матч, コンフェッション　ある振付師の過ち, Das Geheimnis des Balletttänzers

Film rating

6.7
Rate 12 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

All trailers
Match - Trailer
Match Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Tobi Powell I love my life. I regret my life. The lines eventually blur and... it's just my life.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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