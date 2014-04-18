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6.7
Kinoafisha
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Match
6.7
Match
, 2014
Match
USA / Comedy, Drama, Family / 18+
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6.7
Match
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
As a Juilliard professor is interviewed by a woman and her husband for her dissertation on the history of dance in 1960s New York, it becomes increasingly clear that there are ulterior motives to the couple's visit.
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Cast
Carla Gugino
Lisa Davis
Patrick Stewart
Tobi Powell
Matthew Lillard
Mike Davis
Maduka Steady
Cabbie
Jaime Tirelli
Raul
Rob Yang
Jim
Daphne Fernberger
Jenny Q
Geoffrey Nauffts
Daryl
Gregory Korostishevsky
Driver
Antonia Rey
Mrs. Trujillo
Director
Stephen Belber
Writer
Stephen Belber
Composer
Stephen Trask
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2014
Online premiere
4 August 2016
World premiere
18 April 2014
Release date
18 April 2014
Russia
16+
18 April 2014
Kazakhstan
24 September 2015
South Korea
19
18 April 2014
USA
18 April 2014
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$2,472,931
Production
Permut Presentations, Sentinel Pictures, Tilted Windmill Productions
Also known as
Match, Das Geheimnis des Baletttänzers, Матч, コンフェッション ある振付師の過ち, Das Geheimnis des Balletttänzers
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Film rating
6.7
Rate
12
votes
6.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 12 November 2020
Film Trailers
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Match
Trailer
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Stills
Quotes
Tobi Powell
I love my life. I regret my life. The lines eventually blur and... it's just my life.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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