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Maimie McCoy
Maimie McCoy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maimie McCoy
Maimie McCoy
Maimie McCoy
Date of Birth
21 April 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.9
The Musketeers
(2014)
7.6
Desperate Romantics
(2009)
7.4
The Performance
(2023)
Filmography
5.7
The Couple Next Door
Drama, Thriller
2023, Great Britain
7.4
The Performance
The Performance
Drama
2023, Slovakia / USA
6.7
London Kills
Drama, Crime
2019, Great Britain
6.5
Lore
Drama, Horror, Detective
2017, USA
7.9
The Musketeers
Drama, Action, Adventure
2014, Great Britain
7.6
Desperate Romantics
Drama,
2009, Great Britain
5.1
Virgin Territory
Virgin Territory
Comedy, Adventure, Romantic, Drama
2007, USA
Watch trailer
3.9
Minotaur
Minotaur
Horror
2005, Germany / Great Britain / France / Spain
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