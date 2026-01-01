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Michael Nyman Michael Nyman
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Nyman

Michael Nyman

Michael Nyman

Date of Birth
23 March 1944
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Man with a Movie Camera 8.1
Man with a Movie Camera (1929)
McQueen 7.8
McQueen (2018)
Man on Wire 7.7
Man on Wire (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
McQueen 7.8
McQueen McQueen
Documentary 2018, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Karenina & I 5.8
Karenina & I Karenina & I
Documentary, Drama 2017, Norway
Juana Inés 7.4
Juana Inés
Drama, History, 2016, Mexico
Ingrid Bergman in Her Own Words 7.4
Ingrid Bergman in Her Own Words Jag är Ingrid
Documentary 2015, Sweden
Everyday 6.2
Everyday Everyday
Drama 2013, Great Britain
White Elephant 6.5
White Elephant Elefante blanco
Adventure, Drama 2012, Argentina / Spain
The Trip 7
The Trip The Trip
Comedy 2010, USA
Man on Wire 7.7
Man on Wire Man on Wire
Crime, Documentary 2008, USA / Great Britain
Never Forever 6.1
Never Forever Never Forever
Drama 2007, USA / South Korea
9 Songs 5.2
9 Songs 9 Songs
Musical, Drama, Romantic 2004, France
The Libertine 6.9
The Libertine The Libertine
Drama 2004, Great Britain
Nathalie... 5.7
Nathalie... Nathalie...
Drama 2003, France
The End of the Affair 6.3
The End of the Affair The End Of The Affair
Drama, War, Romantic 1999, USA / Great Britain
Ravenous 6.9
Ravenous Ravenous
Adventure, Comedy, Horror 1999, Great Britain / Mexico / Czechia
Gattaca 7.3
Gattaca Gattaca
Thriller, Drama, Sci-Fi 1997, USA
Carrington 6.8
Carrington Carrington
Drama, Biography, Romantic 1995, France / Great Britain
The Piano 7.3
The Piano The Piano
Drama, Romantic 1993, Australia / New Zealand / France
Prospero's Books 6.9
Prospero's Books Prospero's Books
Drama, Fantasy 1991, Great Britain / Netherlands / France / Italy / Japan
The Cook, the Thief, His Wife and Her Lover 7.7
The Cook, the Thief, His Wife and Her Lover The Cook, The Thief, His Wife & Her Lover
Drama, Crime, Romantic 1989, France / Netherlands
Monsieur Hire 7.6
Monsieur Hire Monsieur Hire
Drama, Thriller 1989, France
Drowning by Numbers 7.1
Drowning by Numbers Drowning by Numbers
Drama, Comedy 1988, Netherlands / Great Britain
A Zed & Two Noughts 7.1
A Zed & Two Noughts A Zed and Two Noughts
Drama 1985, Great Britain / Netherlands
The Draughtsman's Contract 6.6
The Draughtsman's Contract The Draughtsman`s Contract
Drama, Comedy, Mystery 1982, Great Britain
Man with a Movie Camera 8.1
Man with a Movie Camera Chelovek s kino-apparatom
Documentary 1929, USSR
Watch trailer
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