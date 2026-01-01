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Filmography
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Michael Nyman
Michael Nyman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Nyman
Michael Nyman
Michael Nyman
Date of Birth
23 March 1944
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.1
Man with a Movie Camera
(1929)
7.8
McQueen
(2018)
7.7
Man on Wire
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Documentary
Drama
Fantasy
History
Horror
Musical
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
War
Year
All
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2010
2008
2007
2004
2003
1999
1997
1995
1993
1991
1989
1988
1985
1982
1929
All
24
Films
23
TV Shows
1
Composer
23
Actor
1
7.8
McQueen
McQueen
Documentary
2018, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.8
Karenina & I
Karenina & I
Documentary, Drama
2017, Norway
7.4
Juana Inés
Drama, History,
2016, Mexico
7.4
Ingrid Bergman in Her Own Words
Jag är Ingrid
Documentary
2015, Sweden
6.2
Everyday
Everyday
Drama
2013, Great Britain
6.5
White Elephant
Elefante blanco
Adventure, Drama
2012, Argentina / Spain
7
The Trip
The Trip
Comedy
2010, USA
7.7
Man on Wire
Man on Wire
Crime, Documentary
2008, USA / Great Britain
6.1
Never Forever
Never Forever
Drama
2007, USA / South Korea
5.2
9 Songs
9 Songs
Musical, Drama, Romantic
2004, France
6.9
The Libertine
The Libertine
Drama
2004, Great Britain
5.7
Nathalie...
Nathalie...
Drama
2003, France
6.3
The End of the Affair
The End Of The Affair
Drama, War, Romantic
1999, USA / Great Britain
6.9
Ravenous
Ravenous
Adventure, Comedy, Horror
1999, Great Britain / Mexico / Czechia
7.3
Gattaca
Gattaca
Thriller, Drama, Sci-Fi
1997, USA
6.8
Carrington
Carrington
Drama, Biography, Romantic
1995, France / Great Britain
7.3
The Piano
The Piano
Drama, Romantic
1993, Australia / New Zealand / France
6.9
Prospero's Books
Prospero's Books
Drama, Fantasy
1991, Great Britain / Netherlands / France / Italy / Japan
7.7
The Cook, the Thief, His Wife and Her Lover
The Cook, The Thief, His Wife & Her Lover
Drama, Crime, Romantic
1989, France / Netherlands
7.6
Monsieur Hire
Monsieur Hire
Drama, Thriller
1989, France
7.1
Drowning by Numbers
Drowning by Numbers
Drama, Comedy
1988, Netherlands / Great Britain
7.1
A Zed & Two Noughts
A Zed and Two Noughts
Drama
1985, Great Britain / Netherlands
6.6
The Draughtsman's Contract
The Draughtsman`s Contract
Drama, Comedy, Mystery
1982, Great Britain
8.1
Man with a Movie Camera
Chelovek s kino-apparatom
Documentary
1929, USSR
Watch trailer
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