André Benjamin
André Benjamin
Date of Birth
27 May 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Popular Films
7.2
Sly Lives! (aka the Burden of Black Genius)
(2025)
7.0
Revolver
(2005)
7.0
Four Brothers
(2005)
Filmography
Actor
10
7.2
Sly Lives! (aka the Burden of Black Genius)
Sly Lives! (aka the Burden of Black Genius)
Documentary, Music
2025, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told
Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told
Documentary
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Showing Up
Showing Up
Comedy, Drama
2022, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
Dispatches from Elsewhere
Drama
2020, USA
5.9
High Life
High Life
Thriller, Sci-Fi
2018, Great Britain / France / Germany
Watch trailer
6.8
Jimi: All Is by My Side
All Is by My Side
Drama, Biography, Musical
2013, Great Britain / Ireland / USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Battle in Seattle
Battle in Seattle
Drama, Action
2007, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Charlotte's Web
Charlotte`s Web
Drama, Family, Comedy, Fairy Tale
2006, USA
7
Revolver
Revolver
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2005, France / Great Britain
Watch trailer
7
Four Brothers
Four Brothers
Action, Drama, Crime
2005, USA
