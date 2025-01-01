Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Andr&#233; Benjamin
André Benjamin André Benjamin
Kinoafisha Persons André Benjamin

André Benjamin

André Benjamin

Date of Birth
27 May 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini

Popular Films

Sly Lives! (aka the Burden of Black Genius) 7.2
Sly Lives! (aka the Burden of Black Genius) (2025)
Revolver 7.0
Revolver (2005)
Four Brothers 7.0
Four Brothers (2005)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 10 Films 9 TV Shows 1 Actor 10
Sly Lives! (aka the Burden of Black Genius) 7.2
Sly Lives! (aka the Burden of Black Genius) Sly Lives! (aka the Burden of Black Genius)
Documentary, Music 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told 5.8
Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told
Documentary 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Showing Up 6.7
Showing Up Showing Up
Comedy, Drama 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Dispatches from Elsewhere 5.4
Dispatches from Elsewhere
Drama 2020, USA
High Life 5.9
High Life High Life
Thriller, Sci-Fi 2018, Great Britain / France / Germany
Watch trailer
Jimi: All Is by My Side 6.8
Jimi: All Is by My Side All Is by My Side
Drama, Biography, Musical 2013, Great Britain / Ireland / USA
Watch trailer
Battle in Seattle 6.6
Battle in Seattle Battle in Seattle
Drama, Action 2007, USA
Watch trailer
Charlotte's Web 6.7
Charlotte's Web Charlotte`s Web
Drama, Family, Comedy, Fairy Tale 2006, USA
Revolver 7
Revolver Revolver
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2005, France / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Four Brothers 7
Four Brothers Four Brothers
Action, Drama, Crime 2005, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more