Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mem Ferda Mem Ferda
Kinoafisha Persons Mem Ferda

Mem Ferda

Mem Ferda

Date of Birth
30 October 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Action hero, Thriller hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Devil's Double 7.3
The Devil's Double (2011)
Revolver 7.0
Revolver (2005)
Bloodthirst 6.8
Bloodthirst (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Mouse Trap 2.6
The Mouse Trap The Mouse Trap
Comedy, Horror, Thriller 2024, Canada
Arena Wars 5
Arena Wars Arena Wars
Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Watch trailer
The Fearway 4.8
The Fearway The Fearway
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2023, USA
Bloodthirst 6.8
Bloodthirst Bloodthirst
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Blood and Snow 3.5
Blood and Snow Blood and Snow
Sci-Fi 2023, Canada
Watch trailer
The Sawyer Massacre 6.1
The Sawyer Massacre The Sawyer Massacre
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2022, USA
The Accursed 3.9
The Accursed The Accursed
Horror 2021, USA
Eminence Hill 4.5
Eminence Hill Eminence Hill
Western 2019, USA
Age of the Living Dead 4.2
Age of the Living Dead
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi 2018, Great Britain
Gunned Down 5.1
Gunned Down Gunned Down
Action 2017, Great Britain
Once Upon a Time at Christmas 3.4
Once Upon a Time at Christmas Once Upon a Time at Christmas
Horror 2017, Great Britain
Eliminators 5.6
Eliminators Eliminators
Action, Thriller 2016, Great Britain / Mexico / USA
Plastic 5.6
Plastic Plastic
Crime, Comedy, Drama, Action 2014, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Pusher 5.5
Pusher Pusher
Crime, Thriller 2012, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Devil's Double 7.3
The Devil's Double The Devil's Double
Drama, Action 2011, Netherlands / Belgium
Watch trailer
Revolver 7
Revolver Revolver
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2005, France / Great Britain
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more