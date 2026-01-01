Menu
Mem Ferda
Mem Ferda
Mem Ferda
Date of Birth
30 October 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Action hero, Thriller hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.3
The Devil's Double
(2011)
7.0
Revolver
(2005)
6.8
Bloodthirst
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Western
Year
All
2024
2023
2022
2021
2019
2018
2017
2016
2014
2012
2011
2005
All
16
Films
15
TV Shows
1
Producer
10
Writer
1
Actor
6
2.6
The Mouse Trap
The Mouse Trap
Comedy, Horror, Thriller
2024, Canada
5
Arena Wars
Arena Wars
Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
Watch trailer
4.8
The Fearway
The Fearway
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2023, USA
6.8
Bloodthirst
Bloodthirst
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi
2023, USA
Watch trailer
3.5
Blood and Snow
Blood and Snow
Sci-Fi
2023, Canada
Watch trailer
6.1
The Sawyer Massacre
The Sawyer Massacre
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2022, USA
3.9
The Accursed
The Accursed
Horror
2021, USA
4.5
Eminence Hill
Eminence Hill
Western
2019, USA
4.2
Age of the Living Dead
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi
2018, Great Britain
5.1
Gunned Down
Gunned Down
Action
2017, Great Britain
3.4
Once Upon a Time at Christmas
Once Upon a Time at Christmas
Horror
2017, Great Britain
5.6
Eliminators
Eliminators
Action, Thriller
2016, Great Britain / Mexico / USA
5.6
Plastic
Plastic
Crime, Comedy, Drama, Action
2014, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.5
Pusher
Pusher
Crime, Thriller
2012, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.3
The Devil's Double
The Devil's Double
Drama, Action
2011, Netherlands / Belgium
Watch trailer
7
Revolver
Revolver
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2005, France / Great Britain
Watch trailer
