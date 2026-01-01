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Link Baker Link Baker
Kinoafisha Persons Link Baker

Link Baker

Link Baker

Date of Birth
13 January 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

My Boss's Daughter 6.0
My Boss's Daughter (2003)
When a Man Falls in the Forest 5.7
When a Man Falls in the Forest (2007)

Filmography

Genre
Year
When a Man Falls in the Forest 5.7
When a Man Falls in the Forest When A Man Falls In The Forest
Romantic, Drama 2007, Germany / Canada / USA
Watch trailer
My Boss's Daughter 6
My Boss's Daughter My Boss's Daughter
Romantic, Comedy 2003, USA
Watch trailer
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