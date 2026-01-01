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About
Filmography
Link Baker
Link Baker
Kinoafisha
Persons
Link Baker
Link Baker
Link Baker
Date of Birth
13 January 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.0
My Boss's Daughter
(2003)
5.7
When a Man Falls in the Forest
(2007)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2007
2003
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
5.7
When a Man Falls in the Forest
When A Man Falls In The Forest
Romantic, Drama
2007, Germany / Canada / USA
Watch trailer
6
My Boss's Daughter
My Boss's Daughter
Romantic, Comedy
2003, USA
Watch trailer
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