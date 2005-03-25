ProductionColumbia Pictures, Regency Enterprises, 3 Arts Entertainment
Also known as
Guess Who, Conquistando a mi suegro, Guess Who - Meine Tochter kriegst du nicht!, A csajom apja ideges, A Família da Noiva, Adivina quién, Adivinha Quem?, Bak kim gelmiş!, Black/White, Devine Qui, Hádaj kto?, Hádej kdo?, Ia ghici, cine?, Indovina chi, Mantepse poios, Pogodi tko dolazi na večeru, The Dinner Party, Ugani, kdo pride na vecerjo, Untitled Bernie Mac/Ashton Kutcher Project, Uosvio tvirtove, Uzmini, kurš, Zgadnij kto, Μάντεψε ποιος, Вгадай, хто, Познай кой, Угадай, кто?, خمن من, गेस हू, ゲス・フー/招かれざる恋人, Black\White, Təxmin Et Kimdir?, 黑面教父, 게스후？, 누구게？, Black & White, Black White, 게스 후?, Black-White, 誰敢來晚餐, 게스후?, 누구게?, Угадай, кто., ゲス・フー 招かれざる恋人, 猜猜我是谁, 게스 후？
Simon GreenThat's just it, she's everything I'm not. You know, she's my other half. Without her I'm not whole. You know the thing about meeting your other half is you're walking around, you think you're happy, you think you're whole, then you realize you ain't shit without her. Then you can't go back to being just a half 'cause you know what it's like to be whole.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.