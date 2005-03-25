Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Guess Who
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Guess Who
6.4

Guess Who

, 2005
Guess Who
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Guess Who
6.4

Synopsis

A young woman, Theresa, brings her boyfriend, Simon, home to meet her parents and surprise them with the news of their engagement. Another surprise: Simon is white.

Cast

Bernie Mac
Bernie Mac
Percy Jones
Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher
Simon Green
Jessica Cauffiel
Jessica Cauffiel
Chad Gabriel
RonReaco Lee
Reggie
Phil Reeves
Fred
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana
Theresa Jones
Judith Scott
Marilyn Jones
Sherri Shepherd
Amanda Tosch
Kellee Stewart
Keisha Jones
Hal Williams
Howard Jones
Director Kevin Rodney Sullivan
Writer Peter Tolan, William Rose, David Ronn, Jay Scherick
Composer John Murphy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 22 April 2005
World premiere 25 March 2005
Release date
23 June 2005 Russia 16+
23 June 2005 Belarus
17 June 2005 Bulgaria
20 December 2005 Denmark
3 August 2005 France
8 September 2005 Germany
22 April 2005 Great Britain
23 June 2005 Kazakhstan
25 March 2005 Romania 15
2 September 2005 South Korea 12
29 July 2005 Spain
25 March 2005 USA
23 June 2005 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $35,000,000
Worldwide Gross $103,121,466
Production Columbia Pictures, Regency Enterprises, 3 Arts Entertainment
Also known as
Guess Who, Conquistando a mi suegro, Guess Who - Meine Tochter kriegst du nicht!, A csajom apja ideges, A Família da Noiva, Adivina quién, Adivinha Quem?, Bak kim gelmiş!, Black/White, Devine Qui, Hádaj kto?, Hádej kdo?, Ia ghici, cine?, Indovina chi, Mantepse poios, Pogodi tko dolazi na večeru, The Dinner Party, Ugani, kdo pride na vecerjo, Untitled Bernie Mac/Ashton Kutcher Project, Uosvio tvirtove, Uzmini, kurš, Zgadnij kto, Μάντεψε ποιος, Вгадай, хто, Познай кой, Угадай, кто?, خمن من, गेस हू, ゲス・フー/招かれざる恋人, Black\White, Təxmin Et Kimdir?, 黑面教父, 게스후？, 누구게？, Black & White, Black White, 게스 후?, Black-White, 誰敢來晚餐, 게스후?, 누구게?, Угадай, кто., ゲス・フー 招かれざる恋人, 猜猜我是谁, 게스 후？

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 26 August 2024

Quotes

Simon Green That's just it, she's everything I'm not. You know, she's my other half. Without her I'm not whole. You know the thing about meeting your other half is you're walking around, you think you're happy, you think you're whole, then you realize you ain't shit without her. Then you can't go back to being just a half 'cause you know what it's like to be whole.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Guess Who

Little Fockers
Little Fockers Comedy
2010, USA
6.0
Zyat
Zyat Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2024, Russia
4.0
The Second Act
The Second Act Comedy
2024, France
6.0
What Happens in Vegas
What Happens in Vegas Comedy
2008, USA
6.0
Head of State
Head of State Comedy
2003, USA
5.0
Just Married
Just Married Comedy
2003, USA / Germany
6.0
My Boss's Daughter
My Boss's Daughter Romantic, Comedy
2003, USA
5.0
A Lot Like Love
A Lot Like Love Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2005, USA
6.0
Soul Men
Soul Men Musical, Comedy
2008, USA
6.0
Killers
Killers Action, Thriller, Comedy
2010, USA
6.0
The Song
The Song Romantic, Drama
2014, USA
6.0
Our Family Wedding
Our Family Wedding Comedy
2010, USA
5.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more