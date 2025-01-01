Menu
Awards and nominations of Atonement 2007

Academy Awards, USA 2008 Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Original Score
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Film
Winner
Best Film
Winner
Best Production Design
Winner
Best Production Design
Winner
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Make Up & Hair
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
 Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2007 Venice Film Festival 2007
Prize of the Forum for Cinema and Literature
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
