Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Atonement
Atonement Awards
Awards and nominations of Atonement 2007
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Original Score
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Film
Winner
Best Film
Winner
Best Production Design
Winner
Best Production Design
Winner
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Best Cinematography
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Costume Design
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Make Up & Hair
Nominee
Best Actor
Nominee
Best Actress
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2007
Prize of the Forum for Cinema and Literature
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Now Playing
New Releases
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Alice in Wonderland
2025, Russia, Musical
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Eye for an Eye
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree