Abigail Chase What do you see?

Ben Gates 2:22.

Abigail Chase What time is it now?

Clothing Store Clerk Almost 3.

Abigail Chase [sighs] We missed it.

Riley Poole No, we didn't. We didn't miss it because... you don't know this? I know something about history that you don't know.

Ben Gates I'd be very excited to learn about it, Riley.

Riley Poole Hold on one second, let me just take in this moment. This is cool. Is this how you feel all the time? Well, except now.

Abigail Chase Riley!

Riley Poole All right! What I know is that daylight savings wasn't established until World War I. If it's 3 p.m. now that means that in 1776 it would be 2 p.m.