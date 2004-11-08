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Poster of National Treasure
7.2
Kinoafisha Films National Treasure
7.2

National Treasure

, 2004
National Treasure
USA / Adventure / 18+
Poster of National Treasure
7.2

Cast

Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage
Benjamin Franklin Gates
Jon Voight
Jon Voight
Patrick Gates
Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger
Abigail Chase
Sean Bean
Sean Bean
Ian Howe
Justin Bartha
Justin Bartha
Riley Poole
David Dayan Fisher
Shaw
Christopher Plummer
Christopher Plummer
John Adams Gates
Oleg Taktarov
Oleg Taktarov
Shippen
Stewart Finlay-McLennan
Powell
Mark Pellegrino
Mark Pellegrino
Harvey Keitel
Harvey Keitel
Sadusky
Director Jon Turteltaub
Writer Jim Kouf, Marianne Wibberley, Cormac Wibberley, Oren Aviv
Composer Trevor Rabin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 11 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 4 February 2005
World premiere 8 November 2004
Release date
30 December 2004 Russia Каскад 12+
20 January 2005 Argentina
25 November 2004 Australia
25 November 2004 Austria
12 January 2005 Bahrain
30 December 2004 Belarus
5 January 2005 Belgium
31 December 2004 Brazil
7 January 2005 Bulgaria
27 January 2005 Chile
20 January 2005 Croatia
3 February 2005 Czechia
11 February 2005 Denmark
1 December 2004 Egypt
31 December 2004 Estonia
31 December 2004 Finland
22 December 2004 France
25 November 2004 Germany
26 December 2004 Great Britain
14 January 2005 Greece
6 January 2005 Hong Kong
6 January 2005 Hungary
1 January 2005 Iceland
21 January 2005 India
8 December 2004 Indonesia
26 December 2004 Ireland
23 December 2004 Israel
7 December 2004 Italy
19 March 2005 Japan
7 January 2005 Kazakhstan
19 January 2005 Kuwait
31 December 2004 Latvia
31 December 2004 Lithuania
20 January 2005 Malaysia
30 December 2004 Mexico
13 January 2005 Netherlands
26 December 2004 Norway
1 January 2005 Panama
19 November 2004 Philippines
28 January 2005 Poland
9 December 2004 Portugal
9 December 2004 Singapore
27 January 2005 Slovakia
31 December 2004 South Korea
3 December 2004 Spain
29 December 2004 Sweden
24 November 2004 Switzerland
30 December 2004 Thailand
24 December 2004 Turkey
12 January 2005 UAE
19 November 2004 USA
30 December 2004 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $100,000,000
Worldwide Gross $347,512,530
Production Walt Disney Pictures, Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Junction Entertainment
Also known as
National Treasure, La leyenda del tesoro perdido, Das Vermächtnis der Tempelritter, Nacionalno blago, Сокровище нации, A Lenda do Tesouro Perdido, A nemzet aranya, Benjamin Gates et le Trésor des Templiers, Büyük Hazine, Comoara nationala, Il mistero dei Templari, Kansallisaarre, Kho Báu Quốc Gia, Kodas: Lobiai, La búsqueda, La búsqueda (National Treasure), Lovci pokladov: Honba za pokladom Templárov, Lovci pokladů, Milli xəzinə, Milliy xazina, Nacionālie dārgumi, National Treasure - Kansallisaarre, O Tesouro, Rahvuslik aare, Skarb narodów, Sonomo, Sta ihni tou hamenou thisavrou, Trésor national, Zaklad pozabljenih, Στα ίχνη του χαμένου θησαυρού, Скарб нації, Съкровището, Ұлттық қазына, ナショナル・トレジャー, 国家宝藏, 国家财宝, 國家寶藏, Benjamin Gates (1) et le trésor des templiers, National Treasure 1, Sokrovishche natsii, El tesoro perdido 1, Honba za pokladom Templárov, 驚天奪寶, Böyük Xəzinə, Sta íchni tou chaménou thisavroú, Sŭkrovishteto

Film rating

7.2
Rate 25 votes
6.9 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1521 In the Adventure genre  338 In films of USA  922 In films of 2004  27
Updated 4 September 2023

Quotes

Abigail Chase What do you see?
Ben Gates 2:22.
Abigail Chase What time is it now?
Clothing Store Clerk Almost 3.
Abigail Chase [sighs] We missed it.
Riley Poole No, we didn't. We didn't miss it because... you don't know this? I know something about history that you don't know.
Ben Gates I'd be very excited to learn about it, Riley.
Riley Poole Hold on one second, let me just take in this moment. This is cool. Is this how you feel all the time? Well, except now.
Abigail Chase Riley!
Riley Poole All right! What I know is that daylight savings wasn't established until World War I. If it's 3 p.m. now that means that in 1776 it would be 2 p.m.
Ben Gates Riley, you're a genius.

Frequently asked questions about the film “National Treasure”

When is the premiere of the film “National Treasure”?

The world premiere of the film “National Treasure” was on 8 November 2004.

What is the rating of the film “National Treasure”?

The film “National Treasure” is rated 7.2/10 on Kinoafisha (25 votes) and 6.9/10 on IMDb.

How long is the film “National Treasure”?

The runtime of the film “National Treasure” is 2 hours 11 minutes.

Who directed the film “National Treasure”?

The film “National Treasure” was directed by Jon Turteltaub.

What is the budget of the film “National Treasure”?

The budget of the film “National Treasure” is $100,000,000.

How much did the film “National Treasure” gross?

The film “National Treasure” grossed $347,512,530 worldwide.

Who composed the music for the film “National Treasure”?

The music for the film “National Treasure” was composed by Trevor Rabin.

Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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