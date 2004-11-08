7.2National Treasure
National Treasure, 2004
USA / Adventure / 18+
Cast
Director Jon Turteltaub
Writer Jim Kouf, Marianne Wibberley, Cormac Wibberley, Oren Aviv
Composer Trevor Rabin
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 11 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 4 February 2005
World premiere 8 November 2004
Release date
|30 December 2004
|Russia
|Каскад
|12+
|20 January 2005
|Argentina
|25 November 2004
|Australia
|25 November 2004
|Austria
|12 January 2005
|Bahrain
|30 December 2004
|Belarus
|5 January 2005
|Belgium
|31 December 2004
|Brazil
|7 January 2005
|Bulgaria
|27 January 2005
|Chile
|20 January 2005
|Croatia
|3 February 2005
|Czechia
|11 February 2005
|Denmark
|1 December 2004
|Egypt
|31 December 2004
|Estonia
|31 December 2004
|Finland
|22 December 2004
|France
|25 November 2004
|Germany
|26 December 2004
|Great Britain
|14 January 2005
|Greece
|6 January 2005
|Hong Kong
|6 January 2005
|Hungary
|1 January 2005
|Iceland
|21 January 2005
|India
|8 December 2004
|Indonesia
|26 December 2004
|Ireland
|23 December 2004
|Israel
|7 December 2004
|Italy
|19 March 2005
|Japan
|7 January 2005
|Kazakhstan
|19 January 2005
|Kuwait
|31 December 2004
|Latvia
|31 December 2004
|Lithuania
|20 January 2005
|Malaysia
|30 December 2004
|Mexico
|13 January 2005
|Netherlands
|26 December 2004
|Norway
|1 January 2005
|Panama
|19 November 2004
|Philippines
|28 January 2005
|Poland
|9 December 2004
|Portugal
|9 December 2004
|Singapore
|27 January 2005
|Slovakia
|31 December 2004
|South Korea
|3 December 2004
|Spain
|29 December 2004
|Sweden
|24 November 2004
|Switzerland
|30 December 2004
|Thailand
|24 December 2004
|Turkey
|12 January 2005
|UAE
|19 November 2004
|USA
|30 December 2004
|Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $100,000,000
Worldwide Gross $347,512,530
Production Walt Disney Pictures, Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Junction Entertainment
Also known as
National Treasure, La leyenda del tesoro perdido, Das Vermächtnis der Tempelritter, Nacionalno blago, Сокровище нации, A Lenda do Tesouro Perdido, A nemzet aranya, Benjamin Gates et le Trésor des Templiers, Büyük Hazine, Comoara nationala, Il mistero dei Templari, Kansallisaarre, Kho Báu Quốc Gia, Kodas: Lobiai, La búsqueda, La búsqueda (National Treasure), Lovci pokladov: Honba za pokladom Templárov, Lovci pokladů, Milli xəzinə, Milliy xazina, Nacionālie dārgumi, National Treasure - Kansallisaarre, O Tesouro, Rahvuslik aare, Skarb narodów, Sonomo, Sta ihni tou hamenou thisavrou, Trésor national, Zaklad pozabljenih, Στα ίχνη του χαμένου θησαυρού, Скарб нації, Съкровището, Ұлттық қазына, ナショナル・トレジャー, 国家宝藏, 国家财宝, 國家寶藏, Benjamin Gates (1) et le trésor des templiers, National Treasure 1, Sokrovishche natsii, El tesoro perdido 1, Honba za pokladom Templárov, 驚天奪寶, Böyük Xəzinə, Sta íchni tou chaménou thisavroú, Sŭkrovishteto
Updated 4 September 2023
Quotes
Abigail Chase What do you see?
Ben Gates 2:22.
Abigail Chase What time is it now?
Clothing Store Clerk Almost 3.
Abigail Chase [sighs] We missed it.
Riley Poole No, we didn't. We didn't miss it because... you don't know this? I know something about history that you don't know.
Ben Gates I'd be very excited to learn about it, Riley.
Riley Poole Hold on one second, let me just take in this moment. This is cool. Is this how you feel all the time? Well, except now.
Abigail Chase Riley!
Riley Poole All right! What I know is that daylight savings wasn't established until World War I. If it's 3 p.m. now that means that in 1776 it would be 2 p.m.
Ben Gates Riley, you're a genius.
Frequently asked questions about the film “National Treasure”
When is the premiere of the film “National Treasure”?
The world premiere of the film “National Treasure” was on 8 November 2004.
What is the rating of the film “National Treasure”?
The film “National Treasure” is rated 7.2/10 on Kinoafisha (25 votes) and 6.9/10 on IMDb.
How long is the film “National Treasure”?
The runtime of the film “National Treasure” is 2 hours 11 minutes.
Who directed the film “National Treasure”?
The film “National Treasure” was directed by Jon Turteltaub.
What is the budget of the film “National Treasure”?
The budget of the film “National Treasure” is $100,000,000.
How much did the film “National Treasure” gross?
The film “National Treasure” grossed $347,512,530 worldwide.
Who composed the music for the film “National Treasure”?
The music for the film “National Treasure” was composed by Trevor Rabin.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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