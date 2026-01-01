Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Marianne Wibberley
Marianne Wibberley
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marianne Wibberley
Marianne Wibberley
Marianne Wibberley
Date of Birth
12 June 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Thriller hero, Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.6
Common Law
(2012)
7.3
Bad Boys II
(2003)
7.2
National Treasure
(2004)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
Fantasy
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2022
2012
2009
2007
2006
2004
2003
2002
2000
1991
All
11
Films
8
TV Shows
3
Writer
11
Actor
1
5.5
National Treasure: Edge of History
Action, Adventure
2022, USA
7.6
Common Law
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2012, USA
6
G-Force
G-Force
Adventure, Family, Animation, Sci-Fi
2009, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
National Treasure: Book of Secrets
National Treasure: Book of Secrets
Adventure, Action
2007, USA
4.7
The Shaggy Dog
The Shaggy Dog
Family, Comedy, Fairy Tale
2006, USA
7.2
National Treasure
National Treasure
Adventure
2004, USA
7.3
Bad Boys II
Bad Boys II
Action, Comedy, Thriller
2003, USA
5.9
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Crime, Action, Comedy, Adventure
2003, USA
6.4
I Spy
I Spy
Comedy, Adventure, Action
2002, USA
6.5
The 6th Day
The 6th Day
Thriller, Sci-Fi
2000, USA
6.7
Land of the Lost
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
1991, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree