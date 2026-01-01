Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marianne Wibberley Marianne Wibberley
Kinoafisha Persons Marianne Wibberley

Marianne Wibberley

Marianne Wibberley

Date of Birth
12 June 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Thriller hero, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Common Law 7.6
Common Law (2012)
Bad Boys II 7.3
Bad Boys II (2003)
National Treasure 7.2
National Treasure (2004)

Filmography

Genre
Year
National Treasure: Edge of History 5.5
National Treasure: Edge of History
Action, Adventure 2022, USA
Common Law 7.6
Common Law
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2012, USA
G-Force 6
G-Force G-Force
Adventure, Family, Animation, Sci-Fi 2009, USA
Watch trailer
National Treasure: Book of Secrets 6.9
National Treasure: Book of Secrets National Treasure: Book of Secrets
Adventure, Action 2007, USA
The Shaggy Dog 4.7
The Shaggy Dog The Shaggy Dog
Family, Comedy, Fairy Tale 2006, USA
National Treasure 7.2
National Treasure National Treasure
Adventure 2004, USA
Bad Boys II 7.3
Bad Boys II Bad Boys II
Action, Comedy, Thriller 2003, USA
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle 5.9
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Crime, Action, Comedy, Adventure 2003, USA
I Spy 6.4
I Spy I Spy
Comedy, Adventure, Action 2002, USA
The 6th Day 6.5
The 6th Day The 6th Day
Thriller, Sci-Fi 2000, USA
Land of the Lost 6.7
Land of the Lost
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 1991, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more