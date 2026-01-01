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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Liya Medvedeva
Liya Medvedeva
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liya Medvedeva
Liya Medvedeva
Liya Medvedeva
Actor type
Voice actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.7
Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey
(2004)
7.3
Tri bogatyrya i Shamakhanskaya tsaritsa
(2010)
Tickets
6.7
Horse Julius and Big Horse Racing
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Children's
Comedy
Fairy Tale
Family
Fantasy
Year
All
2025
2024
2020
2017
2016
2014
2010
2004
All
9
Films
8
TV Shows
1
Actress
9
6.2
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Animation, Adventure, Family
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
5.3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga
Adventure, Fantasy
2024, Russia
5.1
Three Heroes. Daily Tales
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga
Adventure, Animation, Family
2024, Russia
6.7
Horse Julius and Big Horse Racing
Horse Julius and Big Horse Racing
Animation, Children's
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
6
Tri bogatyrya i printsessa Egipta
Tri bogatyrya i printsessa Egipta
Animation, Adventure, Children's
2017, Russia
Watch trailer
5.8
Tri bogatyrya i Morskoy tsar
Tri bogatyrya i Morskoy tsar
Comedy, Animation, Adventure
2016, Russia
Watch trailer
5.5
Tri bogatyrya: Khod konem
Tri bogatyrya: Khod konem
Animation
2014, Russia
Watch trailer
7.3
Tri bogatyrya i Shamakhanskaya tsaritsa
Tri bogatyrya i Shamakhanskaya tsaritsa
Fairy Tale, Animation
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.7
Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey
Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey
Family, Fairy Tale, Animation
2004, Russia
Watch trailer
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