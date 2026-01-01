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Liya Medvedeva
Liya Medvedeva Liya Medvedeva
Kinoafisha Persons Liya Medvedeva

Liya Medvedeva

Liya Medvedeva

Actor type
Voice actress, The Adventurer, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey 7.7
Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey (2004)
Tri bogatyrya i Shamakhanskaya tsaritsa 7.3
Tri bogatyrya i Shamakhanskaya tsaritsa (2010)
Horse Julius and Big Horse Racing 6.7
Horse Julius and Big Horse Racing (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 6.2
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Animation, Adventure, Family 2025, Russia
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Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 5.3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga
Adventure, Fantasy 2024, Russia
Three Heroes. Daily Tales 5.1
Three Heroes. Daily Tales Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga
Adventure, Animation, Family 2024, Russia
Horse Julius and Big Horse Racing 6.7
Horse Julius and Big Horse Racing Horse Julius and Big Horse Racing
Animation, Children's 2020, Russia
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Tri bogatyrya i printsessa Egipta 6
Tri bogatyrya i printsessa Egipta Tri bogatyrya i printsessa Egipta
Animation, Adventure, Children's 2017, Russia
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Tri bogatyrya i Morskoy tsar 5.8
Tri bogatyrya i Morskoy tsar Tri bogatyrya i Morskoy tsar
Comedy, Animation, Adventure 2016, Russia
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Tri bogatyrya: Khod konem 5.5
Tri bogatyrya: Khod konem Tri bogatyrya: Khod konem
Animation 2014, Russia
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Tri bogatyrya i Shamakhanskaya tsaritsa 7.3
Tri bogatyrya i Shamakhanskaya tsaritsa Tri bogatyrya i Shamakhanskaya tsaritsa
Fairy Tale, Animation 2010, Russia
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Tickets
Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey 7.7
Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey
Family, Fairy Tale, Animation 2004, Russia
Watch trailer
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