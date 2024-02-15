Menu
Poster of The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection
1 poster
Going 1
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection

The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection

The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection
Going 1
Not going 0
Country USA
Production year 2026
World premiere 15 February 2024
Release date
15 February 2024 France
18 April 2025 USA
MPAA R
Production Icon Productions, Lionsgate
Also known as
The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One, La pasión de Cristo: Resurrección, The Resurrection of the Christ, A Paixão de Cristo: Ressurreição, Die Passion Christi: Auferstehung - Teil 1, La Passion du Christ: Résurrection, La passione di Cristo: Resurrezione, Pasja: Wskrzeszenie, Passió: Feltámadás, The Passion of the Christ 2, The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection, The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection - Chapter I, The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection - Part I, Umucení Krista: Vzkrísení, Страсти Христовы: Воскрешение, मसीह का जुनून: पुनरुत्थान
Director
Mel Gibson
Mel Gibson
Cast
James Caviezel
James Caviezel
Maia Morgenstern
Christo Jivkov
Francesco De Vito
Jaakko Ohtonen
Cast and Crew
Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Film Reviews
No reviews
