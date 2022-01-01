|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Stefan's Theme
|Michael Suby
|1:17
|2
|Running Up That Hill
|Placebo / Kate Bush
|4:54
|3
|Currency of Love
|Silversun Pickups / Brian Aubert
|5:30
|4
|Hammock
|Howls
|2:57
|5
|Sleep Alone (909s In Darktimes Mix)
|Bat for Lashes / Natasha Khan
|4:33
|6
|Bloodstream (Vampire Diaries Remix) [Remastered]
|Stateless / Jon Taylor
|5:12
|7
|We Radiate
|Goldfrapp / Alison Goldfrapp
|3:45
|8
|Under the Stars
|Morning Parade
|4:20
|9
|Head Over Heels
|Digital Daggers / Curt Smith
|4:18
|10
|Down
|Jason Walker / Molly Reed
|4:06
|11
|Beauty of the Dark (2010 Remastered)
|Mads Langer
|3:57
|12
|Cut
|Plumb
|3:59
|13
|All You Wanted
|Alison Sudol, Sounds Under Radio / Sounds Under Radio
|5:17
|14
|The Fellowship
|The Smashing Pumpkins / Billy Corgan
|3:51
|15
|On Melancholy Hill (Feed Me Remix)
|Gorillaz / Jamie Hewlett
|5:10
|16
|1864
|Michael Suby
|1:44