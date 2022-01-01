Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Киноафиша Сериалы Дневники вампира Саундтреки

Музыка из сериала «Дневники вампира»

Музыка из сериала «Дневники вампира» Вся информация о сериале
The Vampire Diaries (Original Television Soundtrack)
The Vampire Diaries (Original Television Soundtrack) 16 композиций. Michael Suby, Placebo, Silversun Pickups, Howls, Bat for Lashes, Stateless, Goldfrapp, Morning Parade, Digital Daggers, Jason Walker, Mads Langer, Plumb, Alison Sudol, Sounds Under Radio, The Smashing Pumpkins, Gorillaz
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Stefan's Theme Michael Suby 1:17
2 Running Up That Hill Placebo / Kate Bush 4:54
3 Currency of Love Silversun Pickups / Brian Aubert 5:30
4 Hammock Howls 2:57
5 Sleep Alone (909s In Darktimes Mix) Bat for Lashes / Natasha Khan 4:33
6 Bloodstream (Vampire Diaries Remix) [Remastered] Stateless / Jon Taylor 5:12
7 We Radiate Goldfrapp / Alison Goldfrapp 3:45
8 Under the Stars Morning Parade 4:20
9 Head Over Heels Digital Daggers / Curt Smith 4:18
10 Down Jason Walker / Molly Reed 4:06
11 Beauty of the Dark (2010 Remastered) Mads Langer 3:57
12 Cut Plumb 3:59
13 All You Wanted Alison Sudol, Sounds Under Radio / Sounds Under Radio 5:17
14 The Fellowship The Smashing Pumpkins / Billy Corgan 3:51
15 On Melancholy Hill (Feed Me Remix) Gorillaz / Jamie Hewlett 5:10
16 1864 Michael Suby 1:44
Доступен список песен из сериала «Дневники вампира» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Дневники вампира» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
