|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Walking All Day
|Graham Coxon
|3:27
|2
|Angry Me
|Graham Coxon
|1:53
|3
|Flashback
|Graham Coxon
|0:16
|4
|In My Room
|Graham Coxon
|3:49
|5
|Bus Stop
|Graham Coxon
|4:57
|6
|The Beach
|Graham Coxon
|1:53
|7
|Saturday Night
|Graham Coxon
|2:04
|8
|On the Prowl
|Graham Coxon
|1:41
|9
|It's All Blue
|Graham Coxon
|2:42
|10
|The Snare
|Graham Coxon
|4:45
|11
|Lucifers Behind Me
|Graham Coxon
|3:04
|12
|Field
|Graham Coxon
|1:29
|13
|She Left the Light On
|Graham Coxon
|2:19
|14
|Roaming Star
|Graham Coxon
|2:28
|15
|Sleuth
|Graham Coxon
|2:15
|16
|There's Something in the Way That You Cry
|Graham Coxon
|3:25