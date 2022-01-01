Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из сериала «Корона»

The Crown: Season One (Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series)
The Crown: Season One (Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series) 19 композиций. Hans Zimmer, Rupert Gregson-Williams
Слушать
The Crown Season Two (Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series)
The Crown Season Two (Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series) 18 композиций. Rupert Gregson-Williams, Лорн Бэлф
Слушать
The Crown: Season Three (Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series)
The Crown: Season Three (Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series) 16 композиций. Martin Phipps, The Chamber Orchestra of London
Слушать
The Crown: Season Four (Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series)
The Crown: Season Four (Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series) 14 композиций. Martin Phipps
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 The Crown Main Title Hans Zimmer 1:24
2 Duck Shoot Rupert Gregson-Williams 4:07
3 Sagana Rupert Gregson-Williams 4:32
4 Government Rupert Gregson-Williams 4:07
5 The Letter Rupert Gregson-Williams 7:57
6 Limerick Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:49
7 Edward Returns Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:02
8 In This Together Rupert Gregson-Williams 5:59
9 Margaret and Townsend Rupert Gregson-Williams 3:13
10 The Anointing Rupert Gregson-Williams 5:13
11 Someone Remarkable Rupert Gregson-Williams 4:16
12 Where Does That Leave Me? Rupert Gregson-Williams 1:40
13 Margaret Calls Elizabeth Rupert Gregson-Williams 4:01
14 Bit of Fluff Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:31
15 Dressing Down Rupert Gregson-Williams 3:09
16 Mary Is Dead Rupert Gregson-Williams 1:45
17 Mary and Edward Rupert Gregson-Williams 3:32
18 Chasing Margaret Rupert Gregson-Williams 1:28
19 Head of the Family Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:41
Доступен список песен из сериала «Корона» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Корона» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
