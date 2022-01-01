|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Crown Main Title
|Hans Zimmer
|1:24
|2
|Duck Shoot
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|4:07
|3
|Sagana
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|4:32
|4
|Government
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|4:07
|5
|The Letter
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|7:57
|6
|Limerick
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:49
|7
|Edward Returns
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:02
|8
|In This Together
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|5:59
|9
|Margaret and Townsend
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|3:13
|10
|The Anointing
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|5:13
|11
|Someone Remarkable
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|4:16
|12
|Where Does That Leave Me?
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:40
|13
|Margaret Calls Elizabeth
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|4:01
|14
|Bit of Fluff
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:31
|15
|Dressing Down
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|3:09
|16
|Mary Is Dead
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:45
|17
|Mary and Edward
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|3:32
|18
|Chasing Margaret
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:28
|19
|Head of the Family
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:41