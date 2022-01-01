Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из сериала «Клиника»

Музыка из сериала «Клиника» Вся информация о сериале
Scrubs (Original Television Soundtrack)
Scrubs (Original Television Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Lazlo Bane, Shawn Mullins, Eels, Leroy, Francis Dunnery, The Shins, Colin Hay, Guided By Voices, Nil Lara, Butthole Surfers, Everything, John Cale, Jeremy Kay, Jan Stevens
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Superman Lazlo Bane 3:39
2 All In My Head Shawn Mullins 3:29
3 Fresh Feeling Eels 3:38
4 Good Time Leroy 3:30
5 Good Life Francis Dunnery 3:23
6 New Slang The Shins 3:51
7 Beautiful World Colin Hay 4:03
8 Hold On Hope Guided By Voices 3:33
9 Fighting for My Love Nil Lara 4:08
10 Dracula from Houston Butthole Surfers 3:44
11 Hooch Everything 3:45
12 Hallelujah John Cale 4:40
13 Have It All Jeremy Kay 3:51
14 End Credit Score (Instrumental) Jan Stevens 0:29
15 Overkill Colin Hay 2:54
Доступен список песен из сериала «Клиника» (2001) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Клиника» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
