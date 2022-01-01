|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Superman
|Lazlo Bane
|3:39
|2
|All In My Head
|Shawn Mullins
|3:29
|3
|Fresh Feeling
|Eels
|3:38
|4
|Good Time
|Leroy
|3:30
|5
|Good Life
|Francis Dunnery
|3:23
|6
|New Slang
|The Shins
|3:51
|7
|Beautiful World
|Colin Hay
|4:03
|8
|Hold On Hope
|Guided By Voices
|3:33
|9
|Fighting for My Love
|Nil Lara
|4:08
|10
|Dracula from Houston
|Butthole Surfers
|3:44
|11
|Hooch
|Everything
|3:45
|12
|Hallelujah
|John Cale
|4:40
|13
|Have It All
|Jeremy Kay
|3:51
|14
|End Credit Score (Instrumental)
|Jan Stevens
|0:29
|15
|Overkill
|Colin Hay
|2:54