Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Y Heart Is Yours Vince Pope 3:38
2 Et Him Go Vince Pope 3:27
3 Ompleter Vince Pope 2:52
4 Hite Rabbit Lives On Vince Pope 2:33
5 Acrifice and Sorrow Vince Pope 2:29
6 He Grave Vince Pope 2:28
7 Anjo Man Vince Pope 2:23
8 He Transfer Vince Pope 2:18
9 He Kidnap Vince Pope 2:07
10 Horizons Vince Pope 2:03
11 Onwards Vince Pope 1:59
12 Endings Vince Pope 1:54
13 Rudy Vince Pope 1:54
14 The Letter Vince Pope 1:50
15 Chase the Rabbit Vince Pope 1:44
16 My Baby Vince Pope 1:34
17 Dont Leave Me Vince Pope 1:32
18 Lola Vince Pope 1:30
19 Transition Vince Pope 1:28
20 Sadness Vince Pope 1:25
21 Freezer Food Vince Pope 1:17
22 Cheer Leaders Vince Pope 1:11
23 Sleep Over Vince Pope 0:52
24 Statues and Nazis Vince Pope 0:50
25 Hitlers Office Vince Pope 0:49
26 White Rabbit Dub Vince Pope 0:49
27 Fuck Up Vince Pope 0:48
28 Lockers Vince Pope 0:44
29 Michael Vince Pope 0:37
30 Probation Vince Pope 0:37
31 Captain Vince Pope 0:37
32 The Horror Vince Pope 0:20
33 The End Vince Pope 3:11
Доступен список песен из сериала «Отбросы» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Отбросы» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
