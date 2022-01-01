|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title Theme
|Sherri Chung
|1:30
|2
|Burning of the Monastery
|Sherri Chung
|2:30
|3
|Coming Home
|Sherri Chung
|1:25
|4
|Fear is the Death of Mindfulness
|Sherri Chung
|4:09
|5
|Tasting Cakes and Daggers
|Sherri Chung
|4:00
|6
|No Stranger to Pain
|Sherri Chung
|5:17
|7
|Can't Speak
|Sherri Chung
|3:13
|8
|If Anger Drives You
|Sherri Chung
|3:22
|9
|Where Logic Does Not Live
|Sherri Chung
|4:08
|10
|Spilled Wine and Lost Battles
|Sherri Chung
|3:31
|11
|The Pearl Dragon
|Sherri Chung
|5:15
|12
|Journey to a Closed Door
|Sherri Chung
|4:12
|13
|Lost and Found Family
|Sherri Chung
|4:51
|14
|Battle for Peace and Virtue
|Sherri Chung
|6:49
|15
|You Will Fight Either Way
|Sherri Chung
|3:08
|16
|Stop Being Cute
|Sherri Chung
|1:18
|17
|Matriarch
|Sherri Chung
|3:07
|18
|I Am So Proud of You
|Sherri Chung
|4:07
|19
|Becoming a True Warrior
|Sherri Chung
|2:59
|20
|Visions
|Sherri Chung
|4:22
|21
|Enlightenment
|Sherri Chung
|4:06
|22
|Two Worlds
|David Choi
|1:38