Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Киноафиша Сериалы Кунг-фу Саундтреки

Музыка из сериала «Кунг-фу»

Музыка из сериала «Кунг-фу» Вся информация о сериале
Kung Fu: Season 1 (Original Television Soundtrack)
Kung Fu: Season 1 (Original Television Soundtrack) 22 композиции. Sherri Chung, David Choi
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Main Title Theme Sherri Chung 1:30
2 Burning of the Monastery Sherri Chung 2:30
3 Coming Home Sherri Chung 1:25
4 Fear is the Death of Mindfulness Sherri Chung 4:09
5 Tasting Cakes and Daggers Sherri Chung 4:00
6 No Stranger to Pain Sherri Chung 5:17
7 Can't Speak Sherri Chung 3:13
8 If Anger Drives You Sherri Chung 3:22
9 Where Logic Does Not Live Sherri Chung 4:08
10 Spilled Wine and Lost Battles Sherri Chung 3:31
11 The Pearl Dragon Sherri Chung 5:15
12 Journey to a Closed Door Sherri Chung 4:12
13 Lost and Found Family Sherri Chung 4:51
14 Battle for Peace and Virtue Sherri Chung 6:49
15 You Will Fight Either Way Sherri Chung 3:08
16 Stop Being Cute Sherri Chung 1:18
17 Matriarch Sherri Chung 3:07
18 I Am So Proud of You Sherri Chung 4:07
19 Becoming a True Warrior Sherri Chung 2:59
20 Visions Sherri Chung 4:22
21 Enlightenment Sherri Chung 4:06
22 Two Worlds David Choi 1:38
Доступен список песен из сериала «Кунг-фу» (2021) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Кунг-фу» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Бэтмен
Бэтмен
2022, США, фантастика, боевик, криминал
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Три кота и море приключений
Три кота и море приключений
2022, Россия, анимация, приключения
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Доктор Стрэндж: В мультивселенной безумия
Доктор Стрэндж: В мультивселенной безумия
2022, США, фантастика, боевик, приключения
Анчартед: на картах не значится
Анчартед: на картах не значится
2022, США, боевик, приключения
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Мир Юрского периода: Господство
Мир Юрского периода: Господство
2022, США, фантастика, приключения, боевик
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Related video
Привечают на свою голову: правду о жизни Винокура раскрыла Королева
Цискаридзе в помощь: озвучен план по спасению «Сегодня вечером» после провала
Гаражи пустуют: вот что стало известно о роскошном автопарке Галкина
Тест: Нет ли у вас кризиса среднего возраста?
Может повторить судьбу Абдулова: правду о 73-летнем Леонтьеве раскрыл хирург
«Знакомство началось с поцелуя»: 29-летняя актриса не смолчала о связи с Бероевым
3 знака Зодиака, которым можно доверить в этой жизни все
Ответил всем недоброжелателям: покинувший страну Малахов вышел на связь
Такой 75-летнюю Татьяну Тарасову не видели: народ ахнул
Готовится лечь под нож хирурга: Бабкина раскрыла все карты
«Как папа с дочкой»: народ ахнул при виде мужа Натали
«Больше не контактировали»: правду о связи с Пугачевой раскрыл молодой исполнитель
Приложение киноафиши