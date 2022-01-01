1 Main Title Theme Sherri Chung 1:30

2 Burning of the Monastery Sherri Chung 2:30

3 Coming Home Sherri Chung 1:25

4 Fear is the Death of Mindfulness Sherri Chung 4:09

5 Tasting Cakes and Daggers Sherri Chung 4:00

6 No Stranger to Pain Sherri Chung 5:17

7 Can't Speak Sherri Chung 3:13

8 If Anger Drives You Sherri Chung 3:22

9 Where Logic Does Not Live Sherri Chung 4:08

10 Spilled Wine and Lost Battles Sherri Chung 3:31

11 The Pearl Dragon Sherri Chung 5:15

12 Journey to a Closed Door Sherri Chung 4:12

13 Lost and Found Family Sherri Chung 4:51

14 Battle for Peace and Virtue Sherri Chung 6:49

15 You Will Fight Either Way Sherri Chung 3:08

16 Stop Being Cute Sherri Chung 1:18

17 Matriarch Sherri Chung 3:07

18 I Am So Proud of You Sherri Chung 4:07

19 Becoming a True Warrior Sherri Chung 2:59

20 Visions Sherri Chung 4:22

21 Enlightenment Sherri Chung 4:06