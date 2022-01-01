Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из сериала «Джули и призраки»

Julie and The Phantoms: Season 1 (Music from the Netflix Original Series)
Julie and The Phantoms: Season 1 (Music from the Netflix Original Series) 15 композиций. Julie and the Phantoms Cast
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Now or Never Julie and the Phantoms Cast 3:04
2 Wake Up Julie and the Phantoms Cast / Anne Preven 3:38
3 Bright Julie and the Phantoms Cast 3:12
4 This Band is Back (Reggie's Jam) Julie and the Phantoms Cast / Kay Hanley 1:40
5 Wow Julie and the Phantoms Cast / Erin Bowman 3:10
6 Flying Solo Julie and the Phantoms Cast / Joachim Svare 3:05
7 I Got the Music Julie and the Phantoms Cast / Matt Wong 3:48
8 The Other Side of Hollywood Julie and the Phantoms Cast 3:21
9 All Eyes On Me Julie and the Phantoms Cast / Matt Wong 3:43
10 Finally Free Julie and the Phantoms Cast 3:01
11 Perfect Harmony Julie and the Phantoms Cast / Alana Da Fonseca 3:24
12 Edge of Great Julie and the Phantoms Cast / Andy Love 3:01
13 Unsaid Emily Julie and the Phantoms Cast / Dan Petty 3:50
14 You Got Nothing to Lose Julie and the Phantoms Cast / Vincent Alfieri 3:04
15 Stand Tall Julie and the Phantoms Cast 3:33
Доступен список песен из сериала «Джули и призраки» (2020) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Джули и призраки» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
