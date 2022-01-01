|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Now or Never
|Julie and the Phantoms Cast
|3:04
|2
|Wake Up
|Julie and the Phantoms Cast / Anne Preven
|3:38
|3
|Bright
|Julie and the Phantoms Cast
|3:12
|4
|This Band is Back (Reggie's Jam)
|Julie and the Phantoms Cast / Kay Hanley
|1:40
|5
|Wow
|Julie and the Phantoms Cast / Erin Bowman
|3:10
|6
|Flying Solo
|Julie and the Phantoms Cast / Joachim Svare
|3:05
|7
|I Got the Music
|Julie and the Phantoms Cast / Matt Wong
|3:48
|8
|The Other Side of Hollywood
|Julie and the Phantoms Cast
|3:21
|9
|All Eyes On Me
|Julie and the Phantoms Cast / Matt Wong
|3:43
|10
|Finally Free
|Julie and the Phantoms Cast
|3:01
|11
|Perfect Harmony
|Julie and the Phantoms Cast / Alana Da Fonseca
|3:24
|12
|Edge of Great
|Julie and the Phantoms Cast / Andy Love
|3:01
|13
|Unsaid Emily
|Julie and the Phantoms Cast / Dan Petty
|3:50
|14
|You Got Nothing to Lose
|Julie and the Phantoms Cast / Vincent Alfieri
|3:04
|15
|Stand Tall
|Julie and the Phantoms Cast
|3:33