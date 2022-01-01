|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|BoJack’s Theme (feat. Ralph Carney)
|Patrick Carney
|0:56
|2
|Horsin’ Around Theme
|Jesse Novak
|0:44
|3
|A Horse with No Name (feat. Michelle Branch)
|Patrick Carney
|4:35
|4
|Mr. Peanutbutter’s House Theme
|Jesse Novak
|0:40
|5
|I Will Always Think of You
|Jane Krakowski, Colman Domingo
|1:22
|6
|Get Dat Fetus Kill Dat Fetus (feat. Daniele Gaither & Manus)
|Jesse Novak
|1:30
|7
|Kyle and the Kids (feat. Carrick Moore Gerety)
|Jesse Novak
|0:36
|8
|Stars (Live at Montreux)
|Nina Simone
|6:37
|9
|Back in the 90’s
|Grouplove
|0:44
|10
|BoJack’s Theme (Full Length) [feat. Ralph Carney]
|Patrick Carney
|4:24
|11
|Seaport
|Jesse Novak
|1:00
|12
|Hallway
|Jesse Novak
|1:36
|13
|Kelsey Apology
|Jesse Novak
|0:57
|14
|Chasing Kelsey
|Jesse Novak
|1:42
|15
|Seahorse Birth
|Jesse Novak
|0:47
|16
|Post Birth
|Jesse Novak
|0:27
|17
|Baby Seahorse and Convenience Store
|Jesse Novak
|2:29
|18
|Shark Chase
|Jesse Novak
|0:34
|19
|Darkness and Tunnel
|Jesse Novak
|0:55
|20
|Fan Section
|Jesse Novak
|0:39
|21
|Factory
|Jesse Novak
|1:59
|22
|Flying
|Jesse Novak
|0:54
|23
|Seahorse Reunion
|Jesse Novak
|0:50
|24
|Final Kelsey Pursuit
|Jesse Novak
|0:28
|25
|Sea of Dreams
|Oberhofer
|4:44