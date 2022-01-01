Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из сериала «Конь БоДжек»

BoJack Horseman (Music from the Netflix Original Series)
BoJack Horseman (Music from the Netflix Original Series) 25 композиций. Patrick Carney, Jesse Novak, Jane Krakowski, Colman Domingo, Nina Simone, Grouplove, Oberhofer
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 BoJack’s Theme (feat. Ralph Carney) Patrick Carney 0:56
2 Horsin’ Around Theme Jesse Novak 0:44
3 A Horse with No Name (feat. Michelle Branch) Patrick Carney 4:35
4 Mr. Peanutbutter’s House Theme Jesse Novak 0:40
5 I Will Always Think of You Jane Krakowski, Colman Domingo 1:22
6 Get Dat Fetus Kill Dat Fetus (feat. Daniele Gaither & Manus) Jesse Novak 1:30
7 Kyle and the Kids (feat. Carrick Moore Gerety) Jesse Novak 0:36
8 Stars (Live at Montreux) Nina Simone 6:37
9 Back in the 90’s Grouplove 0:44
10 BoJack’s Theme (Full Length) [feat. Ralph Carney] Patrick Carney 4:24
11 Seaport Jesse Novak 1:00
12 Hallway Jesse Novak 1:36
13 Kelsey Apology Jesse Novak 0:57
14 Chasing Kelsey Jesse Novak 1:42
15 Seahorse Birth Jesse Novak 0:47
16 Post Birth Jesse Novak 0:27
17 Baby Seahorse and Convenience Store Jesse Novak 2:29
18 Shark Chase Jesse Novak 0:34
19 Darkness and Tunnel Jesse Novak 0:55
20 Fan Section Jesse Novak 0:39
21 Factory  Jesse Novak 1:59
22 Flying Jesse Novak 0:54
23 Seahorse Reunion Jesse Novak 0:50
24 Final Kelsey Pursuit Jesse Novak 0:28
25 Sea of Dreams Oberhofer 4:44
Доступен список песен из сериала «Конь БоДжек» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Конь БоДжек» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
