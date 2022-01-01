|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Setting the Record Straight
|Michael Abels
|2:10
|2
|Allen v. Farrow Main Title
|Michael Abels
|1:21
|3
|Dylan Remembers
|Michael Abels
|1:45
|4
|This Was Woody
|Michael Abels
|0:50
|5
|Disarmingly Charming
|Michael Abels
|1:35
|6
|Dinner at Elaine’s
|Michael Abels
|1:08
|7
|New Year’s Eve Party
|Michael Abels
|0:55
|8
|Beginning an Affair With a Movie Star
|Michael Abels
|1:26
|9
|Friends of the Family
|Michael Abels
|2:23
|10
|Ronan Remembers
|Michael Abels
|3:39
|11
|Intense Affection All the Time
|Michael Abels
|2:14
|12
|Polaroids
|Michael Abels
|2:01
|13
|It’s Not Just Me
|Michael Abels
|2:13
|14
|Isolation
|Michael Abels
|1:40
|15
|The Twins
|Michael Abels
|1:51
|16
|Recovery
|Michael Abels
|1:44
|17
|Manhattan
|Michael Abels
|1:20
|18
|Do You Love Me?
|Michael Abels
|1:12
|19
|Damaging Story
|Michael Abels
|0:56
|20
|Have You Seen Dylan?
|Michael Abels
|2:53
|21
|Allen v. Farrow End Title 1
|Michael Abels
|1:50
|22
|Journalists Explain the Strategy
|Michael Abels
|2:09
|23
|The Muse
|Michael Abels
|2:21
|24
|Notes Are Never Destroyed
|Michael Abels
|2:05
|25
|What Matters Is What’s Believed
|Michael Abels
|4:50
|26
|Debunking the Syndrome
|Michael Abels
|2:17
|27
|Experts Analyze the Video
|Michael Abels
|5:37
|28
|On To the Criminal Case
|Michael Abels
|1:54
|29
|Going About His Business
|Michael Abels
|1:11
|30
|What’s Your Favorite Movie?
|Michael Abels
|2:16
|31
|Another Brother Speaks
|Michael Abels
|2:09
|32
|Refuting the Brothers Claim
|Michael Abels
|1:30
|33
|Family Court Failures
|Michael Abels
|2:31
|34
|Separating the Art From the Artist
|Michael Abels
|3:01
|35
|Social Consequences
|Michael Abels
|1:00
|36
|Allen v. Farrow End Title 2
|Michael Abels
|1:50