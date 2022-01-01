1 Estuary Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 2:24

2 The Essex Serpent Main Title Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 0:53

3 I Mended You Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 2:11

4 The Serpent Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 2:25

5 Essex Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 1:06

6 Fata Morgana Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 2:04

7 The Devil Will Come For You Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 4:03

8 Funeral Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 1:39

9 The Morning After Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 2:49

10 Grace Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 3:11

11 Blood On the Boat Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 2:02

12 Matters of the Heart Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 3:40

13 A Rational Explanation Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 1:40

14 The Gilded Cage Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 5:31

15 Will and Cora Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 1:57

16 If I Am a Sinner Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 2:11

17 He Is Waiting For Me, And I Am Ready Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 1:56

18 Cracknell Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 2:55

19 Back To Essex Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 1:04

20 In Uncertainty, And In Love Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 3:21

21 Stella Is Gone Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 1:51