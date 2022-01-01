|1
|Estuary
|Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir
|2:24
|2
|The Essex Serpent Main Title
|Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir
|0:53
|3
|I Mended You
|Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir
|2:11
|4
|The Serpent
|Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir
|2:25
|5
|Essex
|Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir
|1:06
|6
|Fata Morgana
|Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir
|2:04
|7
|The Devil Will Come For You
|Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir
|4:03
|8
|Funeral
|Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir
|1:39
|9
|The Morning After
|Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir
|2:49
|10
|Grace
|Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir
|3:11
|11
|Blood On the Boat
|Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir
|2:02
|12
|Matters of the Heart
|Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir
|3:40
|13
|A Rational Explanation
|Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir
|1:40
|14
|The Gilded Cage
|Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir
|5:31
|15
|Will and Cora
|Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir
|1:57
|16
|If I Am a Sinner
|Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir
|2:11
|17
|He Is Waiting For Me, And I Am Ready
|Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir
|1:56
|18
|Cracknell
|Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir
|2:55
|19
|Back To Essex
|Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir
|1:04
|20
|In Uncertainty, And In Love
|Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir
|3:21
|21
|Stella Is Gone
|Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir
|1:51
|22
|Walk With Me
|Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir
|3:11