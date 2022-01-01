Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Викинги: Вальхалла

Музыка из сериала «Викинги: Вальхалла»

Vikings: Valhalla (Music from the TV Series)
Vikings: Valhalla (Music from the TV Series) 52 композиции. Trevor Morris
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Valhalla - Main Titles Trevor Morris 0:52
2 Extermination Trevor Morris 3:34
3 Inside the Sea Storm Trevor Morris 3:14
4 Discovering a Scar Trevor Morris 2:00
5 Ships are Coming Trevor Morris 3:19
6 We Are Greenlanders Trevor Morris 2:12
7 A King's Speech Trevor Morris 3:45
8 Hefnd (Vengance) Trevor Morris 4:06
9 Fate Awaits Trevor Morris 1:31
10 Goodbye for Now Trevor Morris 2:14
11 Declaration of Death Trevor Morris 1:23
12 To Uppsala Trevor Morris 3:04
13 Surprise Berserker Trevor Morris 1:04
14 Praying for Guidance Trevor Morris 1:19
15 Ambushed Trevor Morris 1:48
16 A Healer's Advice Trevor Morris 1:19
17 Dark Discoveries Trevor Morris 1:05
18 Chess Game Trevor Morris 1:42
19 Boat Building Trevor Morris 1:33
20 Vikings in Position Trevor Morris 3:45
21 Preparing for Attack Trevor Morris 1:44
22 Distractions Trevor Morris 2:52
23 Battle On Bridge Trevor Morris 3:17
24 Pulling Backwards Trevor Morris 1:23
25 The Unthinkable Achieved Trevor Morris 2:07
26 Temple Gates Trevor Morris 1:34
27 Visions Trevor Morris 0:55
28 Dark Prophecies Trevor Morris 2:34
29 Goodbye My Love Trevor Morris 1:46
30 Traitor at the Table Trevor Morris 1:37
31 What are Miracles Trevor Morris 2:08
32 Devastation Trevor Morris 1:39
33 Advisory Trevor Morris 2:08
34 Visions of the Past Trevor Morris 2:31
35 Making Love Trevor Morris 0:43
36 Making more Love Trevor Morris 2:05
37 To Build a new Temple Trevor Morris 2:09
38 Impending News Trevor Morris 1:16
39 Kattegat Prepares Defenses Trevor Morris 1:17
40 A Sacrifice to the Gods Trevor Morris 1:27
41 Meeting of the Minds Trevor Morris 1:51
42 Offer of Information Trevor Morris 1:23
43 Plans Revealed Pt. 1 Trevor Morris 1:04
44 Plans Revealed Pt. 2 Trevor Morris 3:19
45 Condolences and Comfort Trevor Morris 1:06
46 The Great Wall Trevor Morris 4:08
47 It's a Trap Trevor Morris 3:08
48 Invasion Trevor Morris 3:58
49 Mano e Mano Trevor Morris 3:00
50 On our Knees Trevor Morris 2:08
51 A New Fleet arrives Trevor Morris 0:55
52 From the Past, New Beginnings Trevor Morris 1:44
Доступен список песен из сериала «Викинги: Вальхалла» (2022) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Викинги: Вальхалла» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
