|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Valhalla - Main Titles
|Trevor Morris
|0:52
|2
|Extermination
|Trevor Morris
|3:34
|3
|Inside the Sea Storm
|Trevor Morris
|3:14
|4
|Discovering a Scar
|Trevor Morris
|2:00
|5
|Ships are Coming
|Trevor Morris
|3:19
|6
|We Are Greenlanders
|Trevor Morris
|2:12
|7
|A King's Speech
|Trevor Morris
|3:45
|8
|Hefnd (Vengance)
|Trevor Morris
|4:06
|9
|Fate Awaits
|Trevor Morris
|1:31
|10
|Goodbye for Now
|Trevor Morris
|2:14
|11
|Declaration of Death
|Trevor Morris
|1:23
|12
|To Uppsala
|Trevor Morris
|3:04
|13
|Surprise Berserker
|Trevor Morris
|1:04
|14
|Praying for Guidance
|Trevor Morris
|1:19
|15
|Ambushed
|Trevor Morris
|1:48
|16
|A Healer's Advice
|Trevor Morris
|1:19
|17
|Dark Discoveries
|Trevor Morris
|1:05
|18
|Chess Game
|Trevor Morris
|1:42
|19
|Boat Building
|Trevor Morris
|1:33
|20
|Vikings in Position
|Trevor Morris
|3:45
|21
|Preparing for Attack
|Trevor Morris
|1:44
|22
|Distractions
|Trevor Morris
|2:52
|23
|Battle On Bridge
|Trevor Morris
|3:17
|24
|Pulling Backwards
|Trevor Morris
|1:23
|25
|The Unthinkable Achieved
|Trevor Morris
|2:07
|26
|Temple Gates
|Trevor Morris
|1:34
|27
|Visions
|Trevor Morris
|0:55
|28
|Dark Prophecies
|Trevor Morris
|2:34
|29
|Goodbye My Love
|Trevor Morris
|1:46
|30
|Traitor at the Table
|Trevor Morris
|1:37
|31
|What are Miracles
|Trevor Morris
|2:08
|32
|Devastation
|Trevor Morris
|1:39
|33
|Advisory
|Trevor Morris
|2:08
|34
|Visions of the Past
|Trevor Morris
|2:31
|35
|Making Love
|Trevor Morris
|0:43
|36
|Making more Love
|Trevor Morris
|2:05
|37
|To Build a new Temple
|Trevor Morris
|2:09
|38
|Impending News
|Trevor Morris
|1:16
|39
|Kattegat Prepares Defenses
|Trevor Morris
|1:17
|40
|A Sacrifice to the Gods
|Trevor Morris
|1:27
|41
|Meeting of the Minds
|Trevor Morris
|1:51
|42
|Offer of Information
|Trevor Morris
|1:23
|43
|Plans Revealed Pt. 1
|Trevor Morris
|1:04
|44
|Plans Revealed Pt. 2
|Trevor Morris
|3:19
|45
|Condolences and Comfort
|Trevor Morris
|1:06
|46
|The Great Wall
|Trevor Morris
|4:08
|47
|It's a Trap
|Trevor Morris
|3:08
|48
|Invasion
|Trevor Morris
|3:58
|49
|Mano e Mano
|Trevor Morris
|3:00
|50
|On our Knees
|Trevor Morris
|2:08
|51
|A New Fleet arrives
|Trevor Morris
|0:55
|52
|From the Past, New Beginnings
|Trevor Morris
|1:44