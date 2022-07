1 The Bridge (feat. Ray Chen) Arcane / Alexander Temple 1:43

2 The City of Progress Arcane / Alexander Temple 1:20

3 Intruders Arcane / Alexander Temple 0:39

4 The Getaway Arcane / Alexander Temple 1:21

5 Just a Taste Arcane / Alexander Temple 2:07

6 You're Stronger Than You Think (feat. Kelci Hahn) Arcane / Alexander Temple 1:29

7 Someone Just Volunteered Arcane 3:01

8 The Flashback Arcane / Alexander Temple 2:19

9 Some Mysteries Are Better Left Unsolved Arcane / Alexander Temple 1:48

10 Escape From the Arcade Arcane / Alexander Temple 1:06

11 The Grand Council Chamber Arcane / Alexander Temple 1:08

12 The Trial Arcane / Alexander Temple 1:26

13 There's a Monster Inside All of Us Arcane 1:44

14 You Can't Escape the Past Arcane 3:37

15 It's Viktor Arcane / Alexander Temple 1:12

16 A Story of Opposites (feat. Kelci Hahn) Arcane / Alexander Temple 1:48

17 Stubborn to the End Arcane 2:46

18 Deal's Changed Arcane 1:15

19 Our Hextech Dream Arcane / Alexander Temple 1:12

20 Give Us a Chance Arcane / Alexander Temple 1:07

21 I Can Help Them Arcane / Alexander Temple 0:57

22 A Short Reunion Arcane / Alexander Temple 2:04

23 Rise to the Surface Arcane 1:45

24 Open Up! Arcane 0:48

25 The Era of Hextech Arcane / Alexander Temple 1:06

26 You Have to Work! Arcane 1:21

27 The Explosion Arcane / Alexander Temple 1:22

28 Revenge Arcane 3:12