|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Good Morning Motherland
|Rachel Portman
|1:44
|2
|To the Portal
|Rachel Portman
|1:49
|3
|The Assignment
|Rachel Portman
|1:58
|4
|Three Steps to Happily Ever After
|Rachel Portman
|1:20
|5
|Exploding Pumpkins
|Rachel Portman
|1:03
|6
|First Spells
|Rachel Portman
|1:29
|7
|Your Dearest Wish
|Rachel Portman
|3:09
|8
|Gary the Raccoon
|Rachel Portman
|1:07
|9
|House Poof
|Rachel Portman
|2:25
|10
|Magical Concoctions
|Rachel Portman
|1:14
|11
|Agnes Facetime
|Rachel Portman
|2:26
|12
|Mackenzie’s Big Day Out
|Rachel Portman / Richard Rodgers
|1:51
|13
|Mia and Eleanor Talk
|Rachel Portman
|0:58
|14
|Gary and the Fairy Lights
|Rachel Portman
|1:10
|15
|The Problem with Fairytales
|Rachel Portman
|1:39
|16
|Eleanor Sledges
|Rachel Portman
|1:32
|17
|Celebrations
|Rachel Portman
|1:39
|18
|Hugh Prince Charming
|Rachel Portman
|1:51
|19
|Ballgown
|Rachel Portman
|1:06
|20
|Mackenzie Asks Eleanor to Leave
|Rachel Portman
|2:48
|21
|Time for Change
|Rachel Portman
|3:31
|22
|Carriage Transformation
|Rachel Portman
|3:12
|23
|Carriage Flight
|Rachel Portman
|0:52
|24
|Jane Takes the Stage
|Rachel Portman
|1:41
|25
|I Am a Fairy Godmother
|Rachel Portman
|1:15
|26
|Who’s Your True Love?
|Rachel Portman
|3:59
|27
|Motherland Epilogue
|Rachel Portman
|0:48
|28
|Rise Up (Joy to the World)
|Jillian Shea / Jennifer Decilveo
|2:38
|29
|Hero
|Jillian Shea
|3:15