Фея-крестная
Godmothered Фея-крестная 2020 / США
6.1 Оцените
Рейтинг IMDb: 6.1
Музыка из фильма «Фея-крестная» (2020)

Godmothered (Original Soundtrack)
Godmothered (Original Soundtrack) 29 композиций. Rachel Portman, Jillian Shea
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Good Morning Motherland Rachel Portman 1:44
2 To the Portal Rachel Portman 1:49
3 The Assignment Rachel Portman 1:58
4 Three Steps to Happily Ever After Rachel Portman 1:20
5 Exploding Pumpkins Rachel Portman 1:03
6 First Spells Rachel Portman 1:29
7 Your Dearest Wish Rachel Portman 3:09
8 Gary the Raccoon Rachel Portman 1:07
9 House Poof Rachel Portman 2:25
10 Magical Concoctions Rachel Portman 1:14
11 Agnes Facetime Rachel Portman 2:26
12 Mackenzie’s Big Day Out Rachel Portman / Richard Rodgers 1:51
13 Mia and Eleanor Talk Rachel Portman 0:58
14 Gary and the Fairy Lights Rachel Portman 1:10
15 The Problem with Fairytales Rachel Portman 1:39
16 Eleanor Sledges Rachel Portman 1:32
17 Celebrations Rachel Portman 1:39
18 Hugh Prince Charming Rachel Portman 1:51
19 Ballgown Rachel Portman 1:06
20 Mackenzie Asks Eleanor to Leave Rachel Portman 2:48
21 Time for Change Rachel Portman 3:31
22 Carriage Transformation Rachel Portman 3:12
23 Carriage Flight Rachel Portman 0:52
24 Jane Takes the Stage Rachel Portman 1:41
25 I Am a Fairy Godmother Rachel Portman 1:15
26 Who’s Your True Love? Rachel Portman 3:59
27 Motherland Epilogue Rachel Portman 0:48
28 Rise Up (Joy to the World) Jillian Shea / Jennifer Decilveo 2:38
29 Hero Jillian Shea 3:15
Доступен список песен из фильма «Фея-крестная» (2020) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Фея-крестная» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
