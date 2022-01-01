Оповещения от Киноафиши
Почти знамениты Почти знамениты
Музыка из фильма «Почти знамениты» (2020)
Military Wives Почти знамениты 2020 / Великобритания
6.5 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.5
Музыка из фильма «Почти знамениты» (2020)

Military Wives (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Military Wives (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Military Wives Choirs, The Cast of Military Wives, The Cast of Military Wives, Military Wives Choirs, Military Wives, Military Wives, Gareth Malone, London Metropolitan Orchestra
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Home Thoughts From Abroad Military Wives Choirs, The Cast of Military Wives / Robbie Williams 3:12
2 Only You The Cast of Military Wives / Vince Clark 1:17
3 Only You Military Wives Choirs / Vincent Clarke 3:46
4 Ave Maria Military Wives Choirs, The Cast of Military Wives 4:17
5 Time after Time Military Wives Choirs / Rob Hyman 3:54
6 Shout Military Wives Choirs / Ian Stanley 3:27
7 We are Family (feat. Military Wives Choirs) The Cast of Military Wives / Bernard Edwards 2:19
8 Stronger Together Military Wives / Gareth Malone 3:15
9 With or Without You Military Wives / Paul Hewson 4:02
10 Brave (feat. Laura Wright & The Royal Marine Corps Of Drums) Military Wives Choirs / Sean Hargreaves 3:10
11 Make You Feel My Love Military Wives / Bob Dylan 3:08
12 In My Dreams (feat. Jon-Joseph Kerr) Military Wives / Paul Mealor 3:19
13 You've got A Friend Military Wives / Carole King 4:23
14 Wherever You Are Military Wives, Gareth Malone, London Metropolitan Orchestra / Paul Mealor 2:51
15 Sing Military Wives / Andrew Lloyd Webber 4:04
Доступен список песен из фильма «Почти знамениты» (2020) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Почти знамениты» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
