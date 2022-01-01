|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Home Thoughts From Abroad
|Military Wives Choirs, The Cast of Military Wives / Robbie Williams
|3:12
|2
|Only You
|The Cast of Military Wives / Vince Clark
|1:17
|3
|Only You
|Military Wives Choirs / Vincent Clarke
|3:46
|4
|Ave Maria
|Military Wives Choirs, The Cast of Military Wives
|4:17
|5
|Time after Time
|Military Wives Choirs / Rob Hyman
|3:54
|6
|Shout
|Military Wives Choirs / Ian Stanley
|3:27
|7
|We are Family (feat. Military Wives Choirs)
|The Cast of Military Wives / Bernard Edwards
|2:19
|8
|Stronger Together
|Military Wives / Gareth Malone
|3:15
|9
|With or Without You
|Military Wives / Paul Hewson
|4:02
|10
|Brave (feat. Laura Wright & The Royal Marine Corps Of Drums)
|Military Wives Choirs / Sean Hargreaves
|3:10
|11
|Make You Feel My Love
|Military Wives / Bob Dylan
|3:08
|12
|In My Dreams (feat. Jon-Joseph Kerr)
|Military Wives / Paul Mealor
|3:19
|13
|You've got A Friend
|Military Wives / Carole King
|4:23
|14
|Wherever You Are
|Military Wives, Gareth Malone, London Metropolitan Orchestra / Paul Mealor
|2:51
|15
|Sing
|Military Wives / Andrew Lloyd Webber
|4:04