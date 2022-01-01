|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|West of Arkham
|Colin Stetson
|3:52
|2
|The Gardners
|Colin Stetson
|4:02
|3
|Contact
|Colin Stetson
|4:57
|4
|Drawing the Lightning
|Colin Stetson
|1:24
|5
|Dinner's Ready
|Colin Stetson
|1:14
|6
|Taken
|Colin Stetson
|7:41
|7
|Peaches!
|Colin Stetson
|1:19
|8
|Stranded
|Colin Stetson
|1:46
|9
|Alpacalypse
|Colin Stetson
|2:22
|10
|City Hall
|Colin Stetson
|1:12
|11
|It Burns
|Colin Stetson
|3:24
|12
|The Color
|Colin Stetson
|4:36
|13
|Reservoir
|Colin Stetson
|7:39