Цвет из иных миров Цвет из иных миров
Музыка из фильма «Цвет из иных миров» (2020)
Color out of space Цвет из иных миров 2020 / США / Португалия
5.3 Оцените
19 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.1
Музыка из фильма «Цвет из иных миров» (2020)

Color Out of Space (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Color Out of Space (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Colin Stetson
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 West of Arkham Colin Stetson 3:52
2 The Gardners Colin Stetson 4:02
3 Contact Colin Stetson 4:57
4 Drawing the Lightning Colin Stetson 1:24
5 Dinner's Ready Colin Stetson 1:14
6 Taken Colin Stetson 7:41
7 Peaches! Colin Stetson 1:19
8 Stranded Colin Stetson 1:46
9 Alpacalypse Colin Stetson 2:22
10 City Hall Colin Stetson 1:12
11 It Burns Colin Stetson 3:24
12 The Color Colin Stetson 4:36
13 Reservoir Colin Stetson 7:39
Доступен список песен из фильма «Цвет из иных миров» (2020) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Цвет из иных миров» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
