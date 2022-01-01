1 The Lies We Tell James Edward Barker 1:36

2 You Stupid, Stupid Girl James Edward Barker 1:39

3 Seeing Sanctuary James Edward Barker 1:18

4 No Sanctuary at All James Edward Barker 2:33

5 The Second Slaughter James Edward Barker 2:17

6 The First Seizure James Edward Barker 2:58

7 The Fog James Edward Barker 0:26

8 The Demons at Bay James Edward Barker 3:21

9 The Second Seizure James Edward Barker 1:06

10 Shut Eyes James Edward Barker 1:50

11 You Shouldn't Have Come Here James Edward Barker 1:13

12 The Dark Outside James Edward Barker 1:05

13 A Poor Trade James Edward Barker 1:16

14 A Doctor's Assurance James Edward Barker 2:21

15 Open Arms James Edward Barker 1:20

16 The Dark Outside, Pt. 2 James Edward Barker 1:19

17 Gwen Moodboard (Whispering Landscape), Pt. 1 James Edward Barker 4:03