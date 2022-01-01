|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Lies We Tell
|James Edward Barker
|1:36
|2
|You Stupid, Stupid Girl
|James Edward Barker
|1:39
|3
|Seeing Sanctuary
|James Edward Barker
|1:18
|4
|No Sanctuary at All
|James Edward Barker
|2:33
|5
|The Second Slaughter
|James Edward Barker
|2:17
|6
|The First Seizure
|James Edward Barker
|2:58
|7
|The Fog
|James Edward Barker
|0:26
|8
|The Demons at Bay
|James Edward Barker
|3:21
|9
|The Second Seizure
|James Edward Barker
|1:06
|10
|Shut Eyes
|James Edward Barker
|1:50
|11
|You Shouldn't Have Come Here
|James Edward Barker
|1:13
|12
|The Dark Outside
|James Edward Barker
|1:05
|13
|A Poor Trade
|James Edward Barker
|1:16
|14
|A Doctor's Assurance
|James Edward Barker
|2:21
|15
|Open Arms
|James Edward Barker
|1:20
|16
|The Dark Outside, Pt. 2
|James Edward Barker
|1:19
|17
|Gwen Moodboard (Whispering Landscape), Pt. 1
|James Edward Barker
|4:03
|18
|Gwen Moodboard (Lambs To Slaughter), Pt. 2
|James Edward Barker
|3:13