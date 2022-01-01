Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Гвен Гвен
Музыка из фильма «Гвен» (2018)
Gwen Гвен 2018 / Великобритания
6.0 Оцените
10 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Гвен» (2018)

Gwen (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Gwen (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. James Edward Barker
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Lies We Tell James Edward Barker 1:36
2 You Stupid, Stupid Girl James Edward Barker 1:39
3 Seeing Sanctuary James Edward Barker 1:18
4 No Sanctuary at All James Edward Barker 2:33
5 The Second Slaughter James Edward Barker 2:17
6 The First Seizure James Edward Barker 2:58
7 The Fog James Edward Barker 0:26
8 The Demons at Bay James Edward Barker 3:21
9 The Second Seizure James Edward Barker 1:06
10 Shut Eyes James Edward Barker 1:50
11 You Shouldn't Have Come Here James Edward Barker 1:13
12 The Dark Outside James Edward Barker 1:05
13 A Poor Trade James Edward Barker 1:16
14 A Doctor's Assurance James Edward Barker 2:21
15 Open Arms James Edward Barker 1:20
16 The Dark Outside, Pt. 2 James Edward Barker 1:19
17 Gwen Moodboard (Whispering Landscape), Pt. 1 James Edward Barker 4:03
18 Gwen Moodboard (Lambs To Slaughter), Pt. 2 James Edward Barker 3:13
Доступен список песен из фильма «Гвен» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Гвен» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
